Excitement builds for gruelling Kenton 100-miler ultra marathon

It’s all systems go for the 5th Kenton 100-miler that kicks off at midnight on Friday for the 100-miler (160km) ultra-marathoners from Pizzarella in Kenton-on-Sea.

The Kenton 100 is a circular 10-mile loop that incudes beach, dunes, river causeways. stairs, road and trail that takes runners through the quaint and hilly town.

King of the 100-milers, Tobie Reynecke, who did his 100th 100-miler at the 2022 edition, is one of the favourites among the men’s runners. Fochville’s star ultra-marathoner, Cornel Metcalfe, a former Kenton 100 Miler winner, will be in the running for the women’s title this year.

The seven athletes in the 100-miler will set off after the starter’s gun fires at midnight on Friday. The other events run in tandem with the 100-miler showcase are the 30-miler that sets off four hours after the 100 miler – at 4am on Saturday; and the 10-miler which starts at 8am on Sunday. The cut-off time for the 100-miler is lunchtime on Sunday April 21.

The Kenton 100-miler, first run in 2020, was the brainchild of Mark Crandon who while out on an exploratory jog with his dog to check out viable route options as his interest rose in 100-milers, suggested to Shona Bell to use the regular loop 10 times for such a race.

Fast forward five years and the Kenton 100-miler on the eve of the epic race’s fifth edition, is fast establishing itself as a must-do race for ultra–marathoners.

Race organiser Shona Bell said the town was abuzz with activity as the running of this year’s race closes in fast.

“We are all prepared and upbeat. Since we started the race in 2020 it has got to a point where people want to do the race which means we are establishing ourselves as an event,” said Bell. “It is of course good for business because besides the athletes, we have the families that also come along with them. For the 100 miler there are three people per family on average that come along who all book in to overnight accommodation which is full at the moment.

“There are seven athletes in both the 100 and 30-mile races and round about 100 entrants for the 10 miler so far. This is a tough race … you have to be fit and it’s all about endurance just like the Ironman but there is an enjoyment factor too,” she added.

A feature of the race is that each lap totals about 400m of climbing, which means the 100 milers complete around 4,000m of gradient by the time they finish their 10th lap.

Unfortunately last year’s overall winner of the 100-miler “a disappointed” Johan Brits phoned in injured and will be missing the race. Metcalfe who was the winner of the inaugural race in 2020 however, is in the frame for this year and will be one of the favourites to finish among the top runners.

Online entries closed on the April 15 for the 100 Miler (no late entries). Though online entries have closed for the 30-miler late entries will be accepted on Friday April 19. Race starts at 4am on Saturday April 20 and cut-off is 4pm on the same day.

Online entries have closed for the 10-miler. Late entries are however available on Saturday between 2pm and 4pm at Pizzarella and on Sunday April 21 between 6.30am and 7.30am before the race sets off at 8am. Race cut off is at midday Sunday.

