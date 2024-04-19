Search
First batch of 10 000 SAPS recruits to start training

The first batch of 10 000 recruits for the 2024/2025 financial year will start their training next week, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has announced. The first batch of 4500 trainees is set to report for training at the various SAPS academies on April 22, 2024.

The second batch of 5500 recruits would commence training in January 2025, spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said. “This process is yet to be finalised.”

Applicants should await communication from SAPS, Naidu said. For the 2024/2025 recruitment, SAPS had received more than one million applications.

“All those who underwent all the recruitment stages and were successful will be notified in writing to report for training,” Naidu said.

“The recruitment and selection of suitable candidates who conform to all the basic requirements is of paramount importance to the continued success of the work and mandate of the SAPS. Final selection is based on merit and the process is free from bias, nepotism, and discrimination.”

After they have completed the Basic Police Development Learning Programme (BPDLP), the newly trained constables will reinforce policing capacity at high-crime stations, detective units and specialised units-such as Public Order Policing  (POPs).

Three years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for enhanced police personnel capacity to combat crime. In response, SAPS undertook a national recruitment and selection process known as Project 10 000.

SAPS had in the past two years trained and deployed 20 000 police officers to stations and units to bolster policing and efforts to prevent and combat crime, Naidu said.

Excitement builds for gruelling Kenton 100-miler ultra marathon
Glass art exhibition lands in Gqeberha
