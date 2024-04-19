Makhanda man found dead with tools near electrical pole

A knife, screwdriver, pliers and a backpack scattered near a man found dead near an electrical pole in Makhanda last week were signs he had probably been trying to remove an electrical cable. South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy confirmed that the police registered an inquest after the man’s body was discovered in the town’s Hill 60 area.

A separate report from local security company Hi-Tec said there had been multiple footprints in the area, possibly from panicked accomplices trying to move the man’s body away from the pole.

The Makhanda based security company said they had responded to a resident’s post in a neighbourhood WHatsApp group that said, “There is a man lying under a tree. I’m not sure he’s alive. Could Hi-Tec come and check?”

When their response officers investigated, they found that the man was dead and his body already stiff.

“He had been shocked to death while trying to steal copper from a nearby streetlight pole,” the security company said.

In a response to questions from Talk of the Town, McCarthy confirmed that shortly after 9am on Wednesday April 11, members of Grahamstown Police Station received a report of a body lying in Cartwright Street Hill 60 Makhanda.

“Allegedly the 30-year-old deceased tried to cut the cable that was tied to the electric pole and was electrocuted,” McCarthy said. The following items had been found next to the electric pole: a knife, a screwdriver, pliers and a backpack.

“The deceased was certified dead by Emergency Medical Services. An Inquest was registered,” McCarthy said.

Meanwhile, the security company warned that flickering lights might be an indication that someone is tampering with electrical infrastructure near your home or workplace.

Share this: Tweet



