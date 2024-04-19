The DA’s Andrew Whitfield On the Spot

Search
Struggling to decide who will get your vote on 29 May? Talk of the Town reporter SIbulele Mtongana asks five political parties questions about their manifestos. This is Episode 3 of 5, in which she puts the DA’s provincial leader Andrew Whitfield On the Spot.

See how he responded to these and other questions based on the DA’s election manifesto:

  • What is the DA’s youth employment opportunity certificate?
  • How and when do you plan on breaking the Eskom monopoly?
  • How does electricity self-generation alleviate loadshedding from low income households?
  • Besides scraping BBBEE, what other economic policies will the DA implement?
  • How the DA will help people “rescue themselves from inequality”?

