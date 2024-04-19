Woman dies in New Street, Makhanda crash

Detectives at Grahamstown Police Station are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a woman died in an accident in New Street, Makhanda, in the early hours of Sunday April 14. South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said officers had attended the scene of an accident involving two vehicles at around 3.45pm on Sunday April 14.

“On arrival at the accident scene a black Isuzu double cab bakkie was found standing in the middle of the road and another vehicle, a white Golf standing next to the road,” McCarthy said.

A 33-year-old woman was trapped in the white Golf.

“She was declared dead on the scene by EMS,” McCarthy said.

The drivers of the vehicles were taken to Settlers Hospital for medical treatment

