Weather warning for EC travellers today

By: Talk of the Town Reporter

Date:

From Unathi Bonqose, spokesperson Eastern Cape Department of Transport:

Road users, and motorists in particular are urged to be extra cautious on the Eastern Cape roads, as heavy downpours and steady rains with poor visibility in some areas continue to pummel most parts of the province. This is making for less than ideal driving conditions as roads a wet and slippery with threats of mudslides and flooding as well. The N10 road near Cradock had to be temporarily closed to traffic in the early hours of this morning as flood water swept off the road even articulated trucks.

