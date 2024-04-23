Smile, Port Alfred, you’re on TV!

Port Alfred Easter Festival presented by Port Alfred Tourism TV show premiers tonight

The SuperSport production of the Port Alfred Easter Festival will premiere on TV tonight (April 23, 2024). It will feature the Rip Curl GromSearch and the Rip Curl Cup, both presented by the Royal St Andrews Hotel, the Bands At The Beach Music Festival, and more.

The recent Port Alfred Easter Festival was a resounding success, offering a diverse range of activities for everyone. From open-water swimming, cycling, running, golf, and tennis for sports enthusiasts to bodyboarding, amateur boxing, the Good Time Fair, and the Species Spectacular fishing tournament for those seeking fun and excitement, the festival had it all.

For the full schedule see below:

