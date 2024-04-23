Search
FeaturedSports

Smile, Port Alfred, you’re on TV!

By: Talk of the Town Reporter

Date:

The SuperSport production of the Port Alfred Easter Festival will premiere on TV tonight (April 23, 2024). It will feature the Rip Curl GromSearch and the Rip Curl Cup, both presented by the Royal St Andrews Hotel, the Bands At The Beach Music Festival, and more.

The recent Port Alfred Easter Festival was a resounding success, offering a diverse range of activities for everyone. From open-water swimming, cycling, running, golf, and tennis for sports enthusiasts to bodyboarding, amateur boxing, the Good Time Fair, and the Species Spectacular fishing tournament for those seeking fun and excitement, the festival had it all.

For the full schedule see below:

— 

Previous article
Weather warning for EC travellers today
Talk of the Town Reporter
Talk of the Town Reporter

Leave a Reply

More like this
Related

Weather warning for EC travellers today

Talk of the Town Reporter -
From Unathi Bonqose, spokesperson Eastern Cape Department of Transport: Road...

Woman dies in New Street, Makhanda crash

Talk of the Town Reporter -
Detectives at Grahamstown Police Station are investigating a case...

Makhanda man found dead with tools near electrical pole

Talk of the Town Reporter -
A knife, screwdriver, pliers and a backpack scattered near...

The DA’s Andrew Whitfield On the Spot

Talk of the Town Reporter -
Struggling to decide who will get your vote on...

Talk of the Town, owned by Arena Holdings, is Ndlambe's favourite weekly newspaper. Visit us at 29 Miles St, Port Alfred, 6170, or call 046 624 4356.

© 2023 Talk of the Town