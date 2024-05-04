Four arrested with sheep, firearms, soon after Alicedale farm robbery

Excellent collaboration between the police and a private security company led to the arrest of four suspects, among them a 46-year-old woman, and the recovery of seven sheep and two unlicensed firearms, following a robbery at a farm near Alicedale yesterday, May 3 2024.

South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said according to their reports, three men and a woman travelling in a Toyota Quantum stopped at a farm outside Alicedale aroun 5.45am on Friday May 3.

“The four gun-toting suspects started to assault the two farm employees and also held them at gunpoint,” McCarthy said. “During the commotion, some of the suspects managed to load seven sheep inside a kombi before fleeing the scene.”

The farm owner, who was not at the premises, was immediately alerted, and he activated a private security company and the local police station, McCarthy said.

“[Details of] the getaway vehicle (kombi) were circulated on all police radio channels. As the farm owner was on his way to the farm, he spotted the kombi and followed it while at the same time updating the police as he was driving.”

Moments later, police stopped the Toyota Quantum on the N10 near Patensie.

“The four suspects and the seven stolen sheep were in the vehicle. Two unlicensed firearms were also found in the vehicle. The four suspects aged between 32 and 46 were arrested and detained on charges of house robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms,” McCarthy said.

Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Major General Zolani Xawuka, applauded everyone involved for their excellent teamwork.

“A prompt response and proper coordination from all the operational teams was crucial, and that led to the arrest and the recovery of firearms and stolen stock,” said Xawuka.

