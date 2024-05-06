Search
Two die in two accidents on Makhanda-Gqeberha road

By: Talk of the Town Reporter

Two accidents on the N2 between Makhanda and Gqeberha, both in the Sevenfountains area, claimed the lives of two people last night.

South African Police Service spoksperson Captain Marius McCarthy said there was an accident on the N2 at around 7.20pm on Sunday May 5.

McCarthy said: “It is alleged that a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi was travelling on the N2 from Willowvale to Cape Town when the brakes failed about 42km from Makhanda. The driver lost control and taxi rolled.”

A 50-year-old woman passenger was declared dead on the scene and 13 other passengers were admitted to Settlars Hospital.

In an earlier incident in the same area, a taxi en route to George with 14 passengers aboard collided with a pedestrian crossing the road.

McCarthy said the 30-year-old man was declared dead on the scene.

Seven Fountains police registered cases of culpable homicide in both incidents.

