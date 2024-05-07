Search
Kowie United kick off league campaign with 24-8 win

By: Mark Carrels

Date:

Kowie United kicked off their campaign in the regional Sedru league by overwhelming rivals Ndlambe Tigers 24-8 in a tough derby encounter at Station Hill fields on Saturday May 4. Tigers with their stronger pack dominated the initial stages after kick off, with United stemming the tide with some strong tackles.

United’s speedy backs, however, put Tigers defence under pressure as they looked to get their hands on the ball at every given opportunity. The teams traded early penalties to lock the score at 3-3 before a Melligan Frantz try and a conversion put United 10-3 ahead.

Tigers responded with a well-worked try after a kick-ahead to come within two points.

United’s enterprising flyhalf Duncan van Rensburg following a move between their backs on the left, showed the Tigers defence a clean pair of heels to dot down under the posts, with the conversion successful. United went in to the break with a comfortable 17-8 cushion.

The Station Hill outfit with the wind at their backs, outgunned their opponents but over-eagerness resulted in  missed opportunities. United ended off proceedings with another score and conversion to see out the fierce encounter 24-8. Injuries to two key players early in the contest did not help Tigers who,  despite giving their best, could not contain United’s explosive backline.

Mark Carrels
Mark Carrels

