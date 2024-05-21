Police confirm late-night robbery

South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy has confirmed that a case of robbery was opened last night, Monday May 20, after an incident in the vicinity of the Caldecott Street flyover in Makhanda around 9.45pm.

“Two suspects was seen in that area during the time of the incident,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy was responding to a media query following reports from residents in the area that they had heard terrified screaming in the Kingswood/ Frances Street/ African Street area of Makhanda.

The flyover (so called because it was built to pass over the railway line that runs through the area) is a pedestrian route for many students from Rhodes University and Eastcape Midlands College, as well as people working shifts at businesses in the CBD.

Police and local security company Hi-Tec responded after residents reported on at least two neighbourhood WhatsApp groups that they had heard screaming.

