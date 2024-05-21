Search
Courts and crime

Police confirm late-night robbery

By: Talk of the Town Reporter

Date:

South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy has confirmed that a case of robbery was opened last night, Monday May 20, after an incident in the vicinity of the Caldecott Street flyover in Makhanda around 9.45pm.

“Two suspects was seen in that area during the time of the incident,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy was responding to a media query following reports from residents in the area that they had heard terrified screaming in the Kingswood/ Frances Street/ African Street area of Makhanda.

The flyover (so called because it was built to pass over the railway line that runs through the area) is a pedestrian route for many students from Rhodes University and Eastcape Midlands College, as well as people working shifts at businesses in the CBD.

Police and local security company Hi-Tec responded after residents reported on at least two neighbourhood WhatsApp groups that they had heard screaming.

Previous article
18 April e-Edition
Talk of the Town Reporter
Talk of the Town Reporter

Leave a Reply

More like this
Related

18 April e-Edition

Hayden Hanstein -

State vet continues investigation into foot and mouth on EC farm

Talk of the Town Reporter -
The state vet is vaccinating all cattle on the...

Call for public to provide support for rescue workers at collapsed George building

HeraldLIVE -
SIPHOKAZI MNYOBE There was a sombre atmosphere in George on...

11 April e-Edition

Hayden Hanstein -

Talk of the Town, owned by Arena Holdings, is Ndlambe's favourite weekly newspaper. Visit us at 29 Miles St, Port Alfred, 6170, or call 046 624 4356.

© 2023 Talk of the Town