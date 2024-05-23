Angry Marselle residents march on the R72 after woman’s body found in the veld

A group of around 200 Marselle residents are marching to ekuPhumleni, Kenton-on-Sea, following the discovery of a woman’s body in the veld.

Saps Kenton on Sea is investigating an Inquest after attending to a crime scene where the lifeless body of a woman was found lying in an open field between Riversbend and Marselle at around 7.45am on Thursday May 23.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said that when the police arrived, the body was already decomposed and was later identified as that of 28-year-old Ntombizanele Mali.

Mali was reported missing on Tuesday May 21 at 9.15pm by her mother. It was alleged that she went missing on Friday, May 17. An Inquest was opened pending the outcome of the post-mortem.

However, during a community meeting in Marselle today, residents expressed anger and have set off towards ekuPhumleni. Talk of the Town understands that a man whom they believe is connected with the woman’s death lives there.

“There were those who tried to persuade them to rather protest outside the court if the man is arrrested,” said a resident who attended the meeting. “But they were determined to march to the home of the man who they have accused.”

This is a developing story.

