Police rescue kidnapped Port Alfred man

A Port Alfred man reported missing and feared to have been kidnapped has been found and is safe.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata has hailed the efforts of police members for their remarkable achievement in arresting a kidnapping suspect, the recovery of the victim’s vehicle and a firearm and, most importantly, the safe rescue of the kidnapped victim.

South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that around 7pm on Monday May 20, the 56 year old man from Nemato, Port Alfred, arrived home.

“As he opened his gate to enter his yard, he was approached by a woman who requested information about his brother.

“As he was assisting her, another male appeared, and he was taken into his house where he was held at gunpoint. Two other males with firearms also entered. The complainant was taken in his VW Caravelle and at about 1am on [Tuesday May 20, the vehicle was spotted heading towards Gqeberha.”

Intelligence information had been received and was immediately operationalised by the NMB District Crime Combating Unit (CCU) and around 10am Wednesday May 22, they entered a house in Zwide and found two men.

“On seeing police, one suspect fled while the other was arrested. The complainant’s vehicle keys, a silver Hyuandai i120 and a firearm were confiscated. The victim’s vehicle was also recovered, abandoned in an informal settlement in Kwazakele.”

Further investigation had led the CCU members to a house in Kwanobuhle where the kidnapped victim was found with his hands and feet bound. No one else was at the house, Naidu said.

“The suspect aged 40 years old is detained on charges of kidnapping and house robbery. An enquiry was opened in respect of the firearm. He is expected to appear in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court on Friday, May 24. The search for the outstanding suspects continues,” Naidu said.

Major General Ncata congratulated the involvement of the officers, namely SAPS Nemato, Port Alfred Crime Intelligence and especially the NMB Crime Combating Unit members.

“Their swift response and cooperation were instrumental in ensuring the safe rescue of the victim and apprehension of the suspect,” Ncata said. “This remarkable success was the result of diligent work, collaboration, and efficient information sharing between the various police units.”

