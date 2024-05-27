Don’t be drawn into unlawful activities, Province urges

The Eastern Cape government has urged ProvJoints to tighten its oversight to ensure a free and fair election in the Eastern Cape. This follows violence, looting and road blockades in and around Mthatha this morning, May 27. Provjoints is the provincial devolution of Natjoints, the national joint security forces structure established to coordinate safety and security during the national and provincial elections.

Provincial spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said the government had met with the Executive Council to discuss the resurgence of taxi-related conflict in Mthatha.

“As the Provincial Government, we condemn these acts of anarchy characterised by blockading of national routes leaving commuters stranded and motorists unable to get to work,” Rantjie said.

Children had been unable to get to school and health care and other key services had been disrupted.

“This action has also hampered the first day of the special votes in the areas of OR Tambo District Municipality, as main key routes that were affected include the N2 and R61 in Mthatha. [They] also led to [disruption] at Mthatha Airport,“ Rantjie said.

Law enforcement agencies had been deployed across the province to monitor the situation and ensure citizens’ safety.

“As the Provincial Government, we prioritised the safety of the public while ensuring those responsible for the inconvenience to commuters and motorists, instability, threatening safety of passengers and residents are brought to book.

“We urge the ProvJoints to tighten its oversight towards a free and fair voting in the Eastern Cape.,” Rantjie said.

“The burning of trucks and looting of goods hampers the economic life of the province. As the Provincial Government, we strongly condemn the action.”

After the Province engaged with the Ministers of Police and Defence, the deployment of law enforcement agencies on the ground was increased.

The deployment of the South African Defence Force had also been prioritised to hot spots in the province including Mthatha.

“As government we have moved swiftly to ensure that we bring back the rule of law. We are investigating what has occurred in Ugie, Maclear and Mthatha since last week, which led to three taxi owners being gunned down, with some left injured and admitted to hospitals.

“We commend the swift arrests made by SAPS and strongly send a warning to those found to be inciting violence in the province. The Provincial Government had to implement immediate action to restore peace and order in all the affected areas.”

Last week, law enforcement officers confiscated 59 firearms, including assault rifles belonging to security personnel of some taxi bosses. These had been tested for possible links with previous criminal incidents.

All the affected routes had been re-opened with law enforcement agencies deployed to monitor the situation.

“We call on the Eastern Cape communities to remain calm and do not allow themselves to be drawn into unlawful activities,” Rantjie said.

Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said The Mthatha Airport would cautiously resume its services after flights, car rental and other supporting services at the airport were suspended Monday due to the taxi strike-related unrest.

Services at the airport had been suspended after a group of five balaclava-clad gunmen stormed the airport, threatening to burn it and ordering for its immediate closure.

“The five men were stopped on their tracks by the police who shot and injured two of the men after they allegedly opened fire on the police. The police retaliated and a shootout ensued. By the end of it, two men lay injured. All five suspects were rounded up and arrested and two of them are under police guard in hospital,” Binqose said.

