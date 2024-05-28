Woodridge Open Days – Connect, Engage, Discover

Click the picture above to visit the site or type: www.woodridge.co.za/open-days-2024 in your browser and RSVP today!

The Woodridge Experience

Canoeing, archery, horse riding, trail running, mountain biking, rock climbing, camping, fishing, a host of traditional sporting codes and a myriad of cultural activities are all part of the adventure which awaits at Woodridge.

The journey is filled with opportunities to learn from experiences, to enhance learning, and produce a future generation of innovative problem-solvers.

With the added benefit of small classes and ample individual attention, pupils thrive in an environment where the emphasis is not on their last test result, but rather on nurturing children to become good citizens, who are respectful, can think independently and creatively, and make good decisions. As a result, a solid foundation is laid, creating a mindset for lifelong learning.

The 365-acre estate, set in the heart of the Eastern Cape countryside, lends itself beautifully to the philosophy of teaching in “classrooms” without walls by incorporating the outdoors into the curriculum.

With little to no homework given at Preparatory School level, afternoons are spent doing enriching extra-mural, sport and outdoor education activities, which form the cornerstone of the non-academic timetable. Pre-primary pupils are welcomed from as young as 2-years old and spend many hours soaking up the fresh air and leaving for home with their cups filled to the brim.

At the College, the facilities, teaching techniques and curriculum are designed to provide pupils with the skills, attitudes, and knowledge they need to become global citizens of the future. Complementing the academic programs, is an exciting range of sporting, cultural and outdoor adventure pursuits.

Against the backdrop of fauna and flora unique to Woodridge, children learn to nurture their surroundings, all living things and each other, while overcoming personal fears and developing self-discipline, responsibility, and leadership qualities.

Similarly, pupils are encouraged to participate and explore music, arts, speech, and drama activities, which further develops their confidence and enables them to flourish both in the classroom, on the sports field and in the great outdoors.

Through numerous community outreach initiatives, pupils are taught to empathize with the less fortunate. The longest running community service project, the Woodridge Surf Lifesaving Club, was established in 1973. To our knowledge, this is the only school-based surf lifesaving club in the world and members currently perform voluntary duties at Main Beach, Cape St Francis every Sunday during the summer terms. With many hours of voluntary water-safety patrols and 350 rescues so far, our members are held in high regard by the bathing public and the lifesaving fraternity.

The result of experiential learning to this calibre is the development of essential skills like communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity, which is at the top of the list of requirements for employers, both locally and abroad.

We are a proud member of ISASA (Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa) and the IEB (Independent Examinations Board) and are infinitely aware of the fundamental importance of the final matric exam results for aspiring students.

Knowing full well that universities, colleges, and trade schools build their acceptance models on these results, we work hand in hand with the IEB, which seeks to nurture problem-solving abilities and a heightened skillset, resulting in students who are well equipped for the challenges of tertiary education and beyond.

If you would like to go an adventure with Woodridge, get in touch.

More than a school, an experience!

admissions@woodridge.co.za | 041 492 2395 | www.woodridge.co.za

DAY SCHOLARS | BOARDING | GRADE 0000 – 12 | CO-ED | INDEPENDENT

