Man, 75, attacked on farm

Seven Fountains police are investigating a farm attack in their precinct after a 75-year-old man was attacked and robbed early this morning, Saturday June 1.

Spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said the police received a call around 8.30 Saturday June 1 from a farmer saying that her neighbour had been attacked by unknown men in the early hours.

“The victim, a 75-year-old man was alone during the time of the incident and was opening the door for the dogs to go out when three suspects wearing baraclavas came into the house,” McCarthy said.

They had demanded firearms and cash while they bound him with cable-ties and assaulted him on the head.

“They took three firearms as well as jewellery before fleeing the scene,” McCarthy said.

SAPS Seven Fountains are investigating a case of aggravated robbery, McCarrthy said.

