EC roads closed as snow, strong winds and disruptive rains cause dangerous driving conditions

THe Herald reports that workers have started removing the rocks and debris from the N2.

This after a large section of the road between the John Tallant offramp and Settlers Way approaching Gqeberha from the east had been blocked.

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) have cautioned road users to be extra vigilant on the roads as most of its road network has been affected by inclement weather that has persisted in the Eastern Cape province since the weekend.

“Motorists are advised to reduce speed when driving along the N2 highway as they approach Gqeberha from Bluewater Bay and between John Tallant and Deal Party towards the city centre as strong winds and rising high tides have resulted in rock debris being deposited onto the N2 highway,” the agency said in a statement. “The SANRAL road routine maintenance team has been actively working to clear the debris from the freeway since last night. Motorists are advised to offramp on the John Tallant offramp to access the CBD.”

Road users were urged to drive with caution along the R75 and N2 as wet and slippery conditions are anticipated from today’s heavy rainfall.

Incidences of snowfall had also impacted various sections of the network, including the N6 between Komani and Jamestown (Penhoek Pass), the R58 between Lady Grey and Barkly East, the N10 between Middleburg and Hanover, the N9 from Graaff Reinet to Middleburg and the R61 between Graaff Reinet and Cradock. SANRAL has advised motorists to avoid these sections, if possible.

SANRAL will implement temporary road closures at these sections of the network due to heavy snow:

• Penhoek Pass on the N6 between Komani and Jamestown

• N9, Section 6 between Graaff Reinet and Middleburg

• Wapadsberg Pass on the R61, Section 2 between Graaff Reinet and Middelburg

“SANRAL advises road users to be extra alert on the roads as we continue to experience disruptive weather that is unconducive for driving. The heavy rains expected to continue in the Western parts of the province today, and the snowfall in high rising areas, present unfavourable driving conditions and require more vigilance,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL’s Regional Manager for the Southern Region.

