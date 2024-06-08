Stay away from seals, City of Cape Town warns after confirmed rabies case

PHATHU LUVHENGO

The City of Cape Town has cautioned people to stay away from seals after a confirmed rabies case.

It issued the warning on Friday after a case was confirmed by the Western Cape Provincial Veterinary Services.

It said a Cape fur seal off the coast at Big Bay had tested positive for rabies. “This seal died on May 22 and the laboratory results came in earlier today[Friday].

It warned people to avoid contact with and also keep their dogs and other pets away from seals.

“This precaution applies to the entire Cape Peninsula coastline. Any person bitten by a seal is urged to seek immediate medical attention and to notify the relevant authorities.

“The same applies to any pet bitten by a seal. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) hotline doctors have been advised to recommend post-exposure prophylaxis for anyone who is bitten by a seal,” it said.

