Full moon Spring tide safety alert

NSRI and the emergency services are appealing to bathers, boaters, paddlers, sailors, shoreline anglers and coastal hikers to be cautious around the coastline as the full moon Spring tide causes the daily two high tides to be higher than normal and the daily two low tides to be lower than normal.

This Spring tide peaks on Saturday 22 June.

The effect that Spring tide has on the coast, is that the two daily high tides are higher than normal and the two daily low tides are lower than normal. This will already be noticeable around the coastline increasing in intensity towards the full moon peak, on Saturday, and then gradually declining in intensity towards the middle of next week.

Spring tides pose a potential danger to bathers around the coastline – especially during the outgoing tide.

“With school holidays now in full swing we are appealing to coastal water uses to be cautious during this full moon Spring tide phase and the affect Spring tide has around the coast,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

The NSRI advises:

Be aware of coastal hiking trails that can be cut off during high tide.

Rough seas, brought on by winter storms and cold fronts, may contribute to hazardous conditions around the coastline during this Spring tide phase.

Inland water users are also urged to be cautious bathing, boating and paddling on rivers, lakes and dams where heavy rainfall is forecast for places.

Follow the SA Weather Service (SAWS) daily forecasts and around the coast follow daily tide time tables.

Be aware of adverse weather, strong winds, fast flowing rivers and sea currents and drifts.

Boaters, paddlers and sailors, please wear life-jackets when your craft are under way, carry safety equipment and download and use the free NSRI SafeTrx smartphone app.

Parents please ensure your children have responsible adult supervision in and around water.

The general public, please be safety aware during the remainder of the school holidays.

Today’s Winter Solstice – 20 June ’24, the longest night of the year

NSRI crews around the country, today and tomorrow, will take the plunge and take a splash for a cause by participating in a winter solstice plunge to raise essential funds.

NSRI volunteers are on duty year-round, ready to dive into action at a moment’s notice—even on the coldest day of the year. As the winter solstice approaches, marking the longest night of the year on June 20th, the NSRI encourages you to embrace the chill and celebrate the return of longer days with an invigorating plunge.

Join thousands across the Southern Hemisphere in this tradition by taking a plunge in the sea, a tidal pool, a swimming pool, your local dam, or even by participating in an ice bucket challenge. Not only is this a test of endurance and bravery, but it may also offer health benefits, such as boosting your immune system, improving circulation, and reducing stress!

Safety First:

– Never swim alone.

– Do not swim in rough seas.

– Always have a flotation device with you.

– Know who to call in an emergency.

The NSRI has a proud legacy of cold-water swims, with volunteers like Station 23, Wilderness’s Jané Botha, who raised R47,500 last year, and a team of NSRI volunteers from various rescue bases who swam the Robben Island Crossing in 2023 raising more than R40 000.

This year, we challenge you to organise a winter solstice plunge on or around June 20th or 21st. No matter how small, every contribution helps the NSRI continue to teach water safety, survival swimming, conduct rescue operations, and save lives.

Get Involved:

Set a Date: Choose a date and time for your plunge.

Create a Campaign: Visit GivenGain, search for the NSRI charity page or click here. Select “Start Fundraising,” and follow the easy steps.

Spread the Word: Encourage friends, family, and colleagues to participate or donate.

For more information on organising your Solstice Plunge and the tax breaks you’ll get from your donation, visit the NSRI’s Community Fundraising page or contact Renee at 021 434 4011 or renee@searescue.org.za.

To find your nearest NSRI station, visit the NSRI Base Finder on our website and see how you can support them.

Pictures of NSRI Wilderness volunteers’ 2023 Winter Solstice plunge can be downloaded from Sea Rescue’s Flickr page.

In an Emergency:

Contact the NSRI Emergency Operations Centre on 087 094 9774

