Bands on the Beach’s very big thank you for NSRI

Organisation made sure participants in the Port ALfred Easter Festival were safe in the water

Port Alfred NSRi’s Station 11 received a R100-thousand shot-in-the-arm after the recent Bands at the Beach (BOB) Concert drummed up support for the building of a new jetty at station headquarters.

Royal St Andrews Hotel MD Justin Bekker in the company of general manager Difford Louw and fellow-staffers Christy Pretorius and Mikhail Andrews handed over the cheque to a delighted NSRi station commander Chris Pike on Friday June 7 at station headquarters. Unfortunately, Guido’s Restaurant owners Dean and Lizelle van Tonder, who also contributed to the donation, could not attend as they were focusing on the recent storm damage caused to two of their businesses at East Beach.

“As part of the Port Alfred Easter Festival earlier this year one of the goals of the Bands at the Beach concert was to raise funds for the NSRI Port Alfred Station 11 who did an incredible job providing water safety for the Rip Curl GromSearchand RipCurl Cup [surfing competitions] during the festival,” Bekker said.

“Guido’s Restaurant and Royal St Andrews Hotel worked together in making the concert come to life and managed to raise R100,-thousand for the station which has been allocated to replacing the NSRi’s jetty.”

Bekker said they were very proud of what was accomplished with the beach concert and could not wait to pull off something similar again next year.

“The BIGGEST thank you to Royal St Andrews Hotel – Port Alfred and Guido’s Port Alfred for their generous donation to Station 11,” said Pike. “Over the Port Alfred Easter Festival they held an awesome music event called “Bands at the Beach” and they raised some much needed funds for us, while we were their water safety for the four day Ripcurl Cup and Grom Search at East Beach.”

