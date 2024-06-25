Triple tragedy ‘motivated by jealousy’

A police officer who shot himself on the Mooifontein road just outside Port Alfred in the early hours of Monday had earlier been outside a tavern 60km away, where his girfriend and her cousin were shot and killed.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene has called for a thorough investigation into the events that led to the deaths of three people including a police officer on Sunday evening, June 23, in Wesley location in Bell and in Port Alfred respectively.

Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 34 year old Constable from SAPS Bell, near Peddie, was on duty last Sunday night at 8pm when he allegedly entered a tavern in Wesley location 8km away and aggressively demanded that his girlfriend accompany him outside.

“Her cousin followed her outside,” Naidu said. “Shots were fired, fatally wounding the girlfriend, Siviwe Ncanywa, 23, and her cousin, Siyabonga Malimani, 35.

“The police officer then drove off. It is alleged that this tragedy was motivated by jealousy.

Around 1.15am on Monday June 24, the police officer had shot himself on the Mooifontein gravel road outside Port Alfred.

Police are investigating two cases of murder and an inquest, Naidu said.

Extending her condolences to the family and friends of the victims, Lieutenant-General Mene said, ‘This tragedy is a reminder that we, as members of the SAPS need to prioritise our mental health and well-being. I urge members who are experiencing any form of mental stress, to please reach out to our Employee Health and Wellness practitioners. They are here to provide support and assistance to you.”

Share this: Tweet



