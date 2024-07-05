Bathurst Christmas in July 2024

Christmas Carols, gluhwein, live music, cabaret and a bonfire kicked off Bathurst’s Christmas in July on Friday night. Even the weather played its part and was icy enough to be convincing! There’s more and in the full programme on Saturday and Sunday enjoy a Christmas Craft Market, Kiddies face-painting and jumping castle, a tractor ride to the Agricultural Museum (11am), the blacksmith in action at the museum (11am). At 2pm, look out for the Classic Cars. Later there’s karaoke, rugby on the big screen and of course the Christmas Dinner Feast.

Here’s the programme:

EDT Christmas in July Program (2)

