New entertainment ‘Cave’ passes test

The braai in the Boesmansriviermond Town Hall’s new entertainment area was tried and tested by veterans at the celebratory launch of what would be known as either The Cave, The Bushmans Cave, or The Boesman’s Cave.

The three possible names were polled among the Bushmans River Mouth Ratepayers Organisation (BRRAG) members in the new indoor venue on Saturday night, where a simple but delicious braai menu was prepared and served. Guests at the event, sponsored by BRRAG, were sponsors, and members who were involved in starting and driving the project.

A former ad hoc dumping ground for junk, the area behind the main hall has been cleared up, had roofing installed along with an inside braai and a welcoming fireplace and a generous bar area. A stage awaits its first gig, and a comfortable scattering of chairs and tables their next conversations.

The entertainment area is the latest addition to the recently renovated town hall, which BRRAG leases from Ndlambe Municipality. The Association manages the use of the venue, which has become a hub of social, professional and recreational activity.

Introducing the new party spot, which will be available for hire, BRRAG chairperson Lotter Wepener said the support they received from local businesses to build it was “one of the nicest things that’s happened to BRRAG”.

Sponsors and donors for the Boesmans Cave entertainment area were Build it, ⁠BUCO, ⁠Wayne Broedelet, ⁠Seagull Regatta, ⁠Geo Floors, ⁠Chowles Electrical, ⁠EASCAPE Glass & Aluminium and ⁠CANNON Plant and Tool Hire.

Paying tribute to their chairperson’s leadership, vice chairperson Jacques de Wit said the restoration and community leasing and management of the Boesmansriviermond Town Hall had been Wepener’s inspiration.

“His philosophy is, if something hasn’t been done, we do it ourselves,” De Wit said. “Nou gaan ons braai!”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, July 4, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

Share this: Tweet



