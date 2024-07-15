Navigation warning after ship loses 44 containers

The owners of a massive container ship that lost 44 containers off the South African coast on July 9 have assured the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) that none of the containers contain dangerous goods. However, SAMSA has advised all vessels operating in the area to navigate with caution after the New Generation Ultra Large Container Vessel, the CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin, reported losing 44 containers overboard. According to SAMSA’s statement, this was after the vessel experienced adverse weather off the north-eastern coast of South Africa. According to marinetraffic.com, the ship arrived in Gqeberha at 8.47am on Friday July 12 after departing from Singapore at 3.11pm on June 26.

The gcaptain.com website says that the Benjamin Franklin has been rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope due to Houthi drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea.

“Storms near the African coastline are playing havoc with the key route that vessels have been using to avoid attack by Yemen’s Houthi militants in the Red Sea,” reports gcaptain.com. “Container ships in particular have diverted thousands of miles around the continent, instead of running the gauntlet.”

Another container ship, the Ultra Galaxy, ran aground and capsized off the coast of Brand se Baai on the West Coast, 385km north of Cape Town. Teams have been working around the clock to try and avert environmental damage in the form of fuel and oil spills. The 18-person crew was rescued after they evacuated the ship in a life raft.

According to marinetraffic.com, the Benjamin Franklin has a nominal capacity of 17,859 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) and it is deployed on CMA CGM’s French Asia Line 1 (FAL) service. The massive vessel, which flies under the flag of Malta, is 399.2 metres in length, 54 metres wide and 60 metres high.

In a statement issued on its website, CMA CMG said that in addition to the 44 containers lost at sea, a further 30 containers were reported damaged on the vessel.

“No injury to the crew has been reported, no pollution, no strong damage to the vessel which remains fully seaworthy. After due inspection, it is assessed that all containers lost at sea contained harmless goods and do not contain any dangerous cargo,” the company said.

“CMA CGM immediately notified the relevant authorities and will proceed to Cape Town for making a throughout assessment of the situation and taking all relevant and necessary measures to ensure a safe prosecution of the sea voyage. CMA CGM organization will contact customers impacted by the incident individually to share all available information and grant best assistance in the next steps.”

Spokesperson for the South African Maritime Safety Authority, SAMSA, Tebogo Ramatjie, said the owners of the CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin were cooperating fully with South African authorities “to address the situation and to ensure safe resumption of the vessel’s voyage to her [original] destination port”.

Vessels and the public were urged to report any sightings of the lost containers to the relevant authorities.

“Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” Ramatjie said.

