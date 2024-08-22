Shakespeare, a hypochondriac and the Sun

You were taught as a child that the Sun is 150 million km away. Look at it at sunset. Can you tell how far away it is? The Sun is ½o in angular size, but then so is the Moon, which is only 384,000 km away. We cannot determine the distance to the Sun from just looking at it. So how do we know how far away it is? It’s a long story.

On 24 May 1543 a 70-year-old man lay dying in a cold stone tower in Poland where he had lived for over 30 years. His assistant came to him and placed into his unfeeling hands a just-published book that was his life’s work. His name was Nicolas Copernicus. His book, “On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres”, placed the Sun at the centre of the Solar System at a time when it was believed that the Earth was at the centre of everything.

In 1546, three years after Copernicus died, a boy was born who would become the “Great Dane”, the astronomer Tycho Brahe. He observed with sighting instruments (the telescope had not yet been invented). He could place the stars and planets in the sky to a precision of 1/30th the diameter of the full moon, an unprecedented accuracy.

Tycho was so famous in Europe that when Shakespeare was looking for names for two courtiers in the play Hamlet, he found them amongst Tycho’s ancestors: Rosenkranz and Guildenstern.

Tycho’s observations were inherited by the hypochondriac German astronomer Johannes Kepler, who used them to discover his three laws of motion of the planets about the Sun. Then in the 1660s the great English scientist Isaac Newton invented his three laws of motion, the law of gravity, and calculus. He did all that in his 20s! He then derived Kepler’s Laws from first principles. Much of modern science and the technology that fills our lives are based on Newton’s discoveries.

Jeremiah Horrocks was born in 1619 in Toxteth, England, now part of Liverpool. By his early teens he was the world expert on the new astronomy of Kepler. Horrocks correctly calculated that Venus would pass in front of the Sun in 1639, and he observed the event – a Transit of Venus – along with William Crabtree in Manchester. They were the first humans to see this happen. Transits of Venus happen twice 8 years apart, then not again for more than a century.

In the early 1700s the English Astronomer Royal, Edmund Halley, promoted the idea of expeditions to different parts of the world to watch the upcoming 1761 Transit of Venus to determine the distance to the Sun. It was then known that Venus is 72% as far from the Sun as the Earth is, and triangulation of the Transit from different places could find the distance to Venus, thus to the Sun.

The Royal Observatories of England and France competed to do this. A young astronomer, Charles, and his surveyor assistant, Jeremiah, sailed out of Southampton in November 1760 on the Royal Navy ship HMS Seahorse, bound for Bencoolen, Sumatra. They were soon back in port with 11 dead and 37 wounded. England and France were at war and Seahorse came off worst in a battle with the French warship, le Grand.

After repairs, in February 1761 Seahorse set sail again. But by the time it arrived in Cape Town, the French had taken Sumatra. So, Charles and Jeremiah observed Venus pass in front of the Sun from the Parade in Cape Town. Their observations were excellent.

At that time, across the Atlantic Ocean in the North American colonies, lawyers had settled a dispute over the border between the colonies of Pennsylvania and Maryland. The politicians then wanted the best surveyors in the British Empire to survey the new boundary. They wanted Charles and Jeremiah. It took four years for them to complete the work, and when they finished the boundary was named after them.

They were Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon. The boundary line is still known as the Mason-Dixon Line. It divided the free North from the slave South. The southern US is still known as “Dixie” after Jeremiah Dixon. When you next listen to Dixieland jazz, you may think of Jeremiah, who made his fame observing a Transit of Venus from South Africa.

The heroic (and sometimes fatal) expeditions to observe the Transits of Venus in the 18th century allowed the distance to the Sun to be determined. That is where the 150 million km you learned came from. We know the distance better now. It is 149,597,870.7 km.

Knowing the distance to the Sun means we know how bright it is: 384 septillion Watts! By the 20th century we had learned where the energy of the Sun comes from: Hydrogen fusion. We are now developing fusion power plants. The power of the stars will become the ultimate power source for humanity. Once those power plants are producing energy later this century, that will be the biggest economic payoff of all time. Energy equals work equals money.

All of this from some astronomers over the centuries wondering, “How far away is the Sun?”

Port Alfred resident Donald Kurtz is Extraordinary Professor at North-West University in Mahikeng. He has an A-1 rating from the South African National Research Foundation, its highest rating. He also holds appointments in the UK of Emeritus Professor at the University of Central Lancashire and Visiting Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Lincoln.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, July 25, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

