Cancer awareness fun walk/run, join the movement!

Join the Cancer Awareness Fun Walk in Alexandria for a morning of awareness, education, and support! On Wednesday October 16. Participants will gather at Lunchbox at 10am and embark on a fun walk down Main Street, passing pink-wrapped trees, to Kwanonqubela Community Hall in Alexandria.

Upon arrival, an exciting aerobics session will get everyone moving. By 11.30am, the programme will commence, featuring inspiring speakers who will share valuable insights. Sergeant Titi, a breast cancer survivor, will share her personal journey, while an appointed nurse will provide essential education on breast cancer, emphasising the importance of testing and early detection.

The purpose of this event is simple: to support those living with cancer, encourage others to prioritise cancer testing, and empower individuals affected by cancer to know that it’s not the end of life. Hope to see you there!

