Two nabbed after bushbuck found in Port Alfred suburb

A bushbuck was confiscated at a suburban house in Port Alfred’s Southwell Road and two suspected poachers were arrested after a joint operation between Multi-Panther security members and the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the early hours of Sunday October 13.

In a statement, Multi Security said Multi-Panther members responded to a tip-off and intercepted the suspects.

“SAPS was immediately summoned to the scene,” Multi Security said. “The suspects were handed over to SAPS, who took them into custody along with the stolen wildlife. The suspect and evidence were transported to the Port Alfred Police Station, where a case was registered.”

South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy confirmed that a case docket of illegal hunting had been opened. The case was being investigated by SAPS’s Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit.

The Sarah Baartman District Commissioner thanked the community and Multi-Panther for their assistance in the fight against poaching.

“We promote partnership policing focusing on a multidisciplinary approach in the prevention of crime,” Major General Zolani Xawuka said. “The collaboration between Multi-Panther and SAPS demonstrates the effectiveness of community policing in combating wildlife crime.”

