News
Sue Maclennan

Three die in R67 crash

Three people died as a result of an accident near Manley Flats on the R67 between Makhanda and Port Alfred around 1.15pm on Sunday November 17.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said allegations were that a vehicle with eight occupants was en route from Makhanda to Port Alfred.

“It is further alleged that the vehicle was travelling at high speed on the wrong side of the road,” McCarthy said.

According to eyewitness reports, the vehicle started swerving across the road and hit the left-hand-side embankment

“The vehicle bounced back on to the road and swerved back into the embankment where it stopped.”

All the vehicle’s occupants had been flung out.

Two passengers were declared dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

The other six passengers were taken to Settlers Hospital with serious injuries.

“Grahamstown Detectives is investigating a case of culpable homicide after members attached to Grahamstown SAPS attended to the vehicle accident crime scene,” McCarthy said.

