Stay safe on the Sunshine Coast this festive season

Ndlambe Municipality has a comprehensive safety plan for the festive season. Below, you will find important safety and general information about:

Beaches

Estuary and river control

Fire and emergency services

Traffic and road safety

Traffic control measures on New Year’s Day

Stray, problem animal and dog control

Cleansing and refuse removal services

Public libraries opening hours

In addition, at the end of this information article, we publish the full list of direct contact numbers for Ndlambe municipal departments and enforcement agencies.

NDLAMBE MUNICIPALITY JURISDICTION

The Ndlambe municipality area of jurisdiction is from 10km west of the town of Alexandria to the Fish River in the east and includes 4 open tidal rivers (estuaries) namely Boesmans-, Kariega-, Kowie- and Fish River and 5 closed estuaries (Boknes-, Kasouga-, Riet River-, Kleinemonde West- & Kleinemonde East).

The coastline is approximately 85km from Fishkraals in the west to Fish River Mouth in the east. The following towns forms part of Ndlambe municipality:

Alexandria, Cannon Rocks, Boknes, Bushmans river mouth, Kenton-on-Sea, Kasouga, Port Alfred, Bathurst, Seafield, Fish River / Kap River and associated communities. The Ndlambe municipality is bordered by Sundays River Municipality (west); Ngushwa municipality (east) and Makana Municipality (north).

FIRE & EMERGENCY SERVICES

The Ndlambe Fire station is based at Port Alfred Fire Station on corner of R72 and Bathurst Street. It has a 247-control room where all emergencies can be reported too.

Complaints and incidents can also be reported to the Fire station control room after and before Ndlambe municipal office hours.

Fire services will respond 247 from this station. 100m from the Boesmansriviermond / R72 turn off is the Bushmans Integrated Emergency Response Centre where a satellite fire service will be rendered 247 to decrease the reaction times of fire and accidents for the western half of Ndlambe.

A fire rescue / fire fighting vehicle and fire fighter will be based in Alexandria 247 to act as first responder for fire and or accidents within the greater Alexandria area. All calls for emergencies and incidents can be reported 24/7 to 046 624 1111 or 046 604 5526.

NDLAMBE COASTLINE / BEACHES

Ndlambe municipality boasts of a 85km coastline. The following beaches are recognized swimming beaches where we will have lifeguards on duty with flagged demarcated swimming areas (unless due to unforeseen circumstances lifeguards not available then signage will advise swimming at own risk):

Boknes Beach

Boesmansriveirmond River Beach (NOT the sea beach)

Kenton-on-Sea Middle Beach (Intertidal rock pools / Blue Flag Beach)

Kenton-on-Sea Kariega Main Beach (Blue Flag Beach)

Port Alfred Kelly’s Beach (Blue Flag Beach)

Port Alfred East Beach

Kleinemonde Island Beach

Fish River beach (demarcated by lifeguards only)

No other stretches of beaches are designated swimming beaches, therefore NO LIFEGUARDS be on duty and all members of the public if utilizing those beaches will do so at your OWN RISK and Ndlambe municipality will not be held responsible for any injuries and or loss of life that may occur.

Ndlambe municipality for the 19 th consecutive year in a row obtained full Blue Flag status for Kelly’s beach, Port Alfred and full Blue Flag status for Kariega Main Beach, Kenton-on-Sea for 15 consecutive years.

consecutive year in a row obtained full Blue Flag status for Kelly’s beach, Port Alfred and full Blue Flag status for Kariega Main Beach, Kenton-on-Sea for 15 consecutive years. Due to severe structural damage to coastline and coastal infrastructure over the past 6 months Ndlambe municipality has been working around the clock to get the beaches ready for Blue Flag Season. Middle beach, Kenton-on-Sea started their 3 rd consecutive Blue Flag season on 1 December 2024 up until 31 January 2025.

consecutive Blue Flag season on 1 December 2024 up until 31 January 2025. Kelly’s and Kariega Main Beach will hoist their blue flags to start their official season on 6 December 2024 up until 30 April 2025.

Lifeguards on all 3 Blue Flag Beaches beaches officially started on 1 December 2024.

The remaining seasonal swimming beaches namely: Boknes, Bushmans river beach, Port Alfred East Beach, Kleinemonde Island and Fish River beach lifeguards will start on 6 December 2024 up until 6 January 2025.

The public please note that the operating hours for lifeguards are as follows: 08h30 to 17h30 throughout the season with exception of 31 st December and 1 st January when lifeguards will be on duty from 08h30 to 19h00 only.

December and 1 January when lifeguards will be on duty from 08h30 to 19h00 only. If the beaches are busy and after assessment on a specific given day the lifeguards might be task by management to work and extra hour.

Please not the lifeguards will at end of each day chase all swimmers out water, blow whistle, cross flags, inform all swimmers they knocking off duty and swimming is prohibited.

We instruct all swimmers to adhere to lifeguards instructions and refrain from swimming before and after their operating hours.

Failure to do so will be at your OWN RISK but also note you will put rescue services lives in danger attempting to rescue you.

It must also be noted strongly that parents are responsible for all their children and family members.

Lifeguards are there to monitor swimmers and prevent drownings not to “baby-sit” and look after people especially children.

Please adhere all instructions of lifeguards for you and all other beach users and emergency personnel safety.

Under no circumstances may swimmers swim whilst having consumed alcohol (no alcohol!).

Also note the signage on beaches where swimming is prohibited.

It must be noted that the Fish River Camp site will be closed and no services will be rendered by Ndlambe municipality.

WEST BEACH – IMPORTANT NOTICE: STAY OUT THE WATER!

The Port Alfred West Beach is a NO SWIMMING BEACH for 365 days of the year 24/7.

for 365 days of the year 24/7. That means NO PERSON are allowed paddle, walk, enter or swim at West Beach at all . The Beach is extremely dangerous.

are allowed . The Beach is extremely dangerous. There are numerous signage up on the beach indicating NO SWIMMING and those not adhering to this do so at OWN RISK and also risking emergency services that get called out to rescue you.

and those not adhering to this do so at and also risking emergency services that get called out to rescue you. There will be Beach marshals instructing you to stay out water at West Beach. Listen to them! Still it is each and every person responsibility to not enter the sea and to report if people do enter the sea.

There will be NO LIFEGUARDS posted at West Beach due to the dangerous sea conditions.

posted at West Beach due to the dangerous sea conditions. Please spread the word that going into the sea at West Beach is TOTALLY PROHIBITED!

TRAFFIC CONTROL MEASURES ON 1 JANUARY 2025

One-way traffic from the intersection of Muller Street / West Beach Road in an easterly direction to West Beach car park along Beach road past braai areas to the intersection of Wesley Hill / Beach road One-way traffic from the intersection of Oriole road / Beach road in a westerly direction (away from river) to the intersection of Oriole / Muller Street.

from the intersection of Muller Street / West Beach Road in an easterly direction to West Beach car park along Beach road past braai areas to the intersection of Wesley Hill / Beach road One-way traffic from the intersection of Oriole road / Beach road in a westerly direction (away from river) to the intersection of Oriole / Muller Street. One-way traffic from the intersection of Beach road / Hirtzel road in a westerly direction along Grand street to the intersection of Grand street / Wesley Hill Drive / Muller street.

from the intersection of Beach road / Hirtzel road in a westerly direction along Grand street to the intersection of Grand street / Wesley Hill Drive / Muller street. One-way traffic from the intersection of Wesley Hill / Smith Street in a north easterly direction to the intersection of Beach Road / Smith Street.

from the intersection of Wesley Hill / Smith Street in a north easterly direction to the intersection of Beach Road / Smith Street. NOTE: Muller drive and Wesley Hill Drive will remain a two-way road .

CLEANSING & REFUSE REMOVAL SERVICES:

Cleansing services along beach fronts, recreational areas as well central business districts will be enhanced and staff will work shift system to extend the normal day in so doing ensuring the areas in Ndlambe are clean and aesthetically pleasing.

Refuse removal services will continue as normal as per refuse removal schedule with exception to Christmas day when refuse will not be collected.

Cleansing services will work 247 from Old Year’s eve to 2 nd January to ensure that beaches and recreational areas are clean and safe for all to enjoy.

January to ensure that beaches and recreational areas are clean and safe for all to enjoy. Additional portaloos will be placed at strategic places throughout Ndlambe to accommodate increase numbers of holiday makers

ESTUARY / RIVER CONTROL:

River control will be conducted throughout the festive season on rivers within Ndlambe.

Boat registration to operate on rivers in Ndlambe area can be obtained from the Kenton-on-Sea finance offices from Monday to Friday between 07h30 and 15h30 and Saturdays from 08h00 to 13h00 and on public holidays from 08h00 to 12h00 up until 6 January 2025 and thereafter only from Monday to Fridays.

Boat registration will also be issued on behalf of Ndlambe municipality by the Port Alfred Small Boat Harbour Company. Operating hours 08h00 à 17h00 Monday to Friday. Saturdays 09h00 à 13h00 and Sundays 09h00 à Closed public holidays

No boats may operate on any river without been registered and mark with a boat registration decal for the 2024/2025 period that will be valid up until 30 June 2025.

No boat may exceed no wake speed between sunset and sunrise.

Please adhere to the rules of the river and the River Control Bylaws.

TRAFFIC & ROAD SAFETY:

Traffic officers will be work on a shift system throughout the festive season to ensure more visibility and ensure traffic safety through enforcement operations.

Please obey the rules of the road and the Arrive Alive campaign.

Point duty will be conducted in critical intersections during peak periods and events.

Zero tolerance for drinking and driving, unroadworthy vehicles, speeding, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without a valid license as well as all other road traffic offenses.

The Ndlambe Traffic offices, Port Alfred and Alexandria DLTC / MVRA, will be closed as from Monday 23 December 2024 and will re-open on 2 January 2025.

STRAY, PROBLEM ANIMALS & DOG CONTROL:

In terms of the Impoundment of Animals Bylaw no domestic animal may be found on any public open spaces and roads.

If the public comes across stray animals ie cattle, pigs, goats etc please report it to the Fire Station control room, nearest SAPS and to the Bylaw Compliance Officer (numbers on contact list).

Ndlambe municipality has a contracted service provider that make use of a cattle truck that will be activated to remove the stray animals to the Alexandria Pound, where the owner will have to pay all fees to get the animal released.

Ndlambe request all members of the public to drive carefully at night and in poor visibility to avoid any accidents and to be our “eyes and ears” and report stray animals immediately.

In terms of the Public Nuisance and keeping of Animals by-law : May walk a dog on any Blue Flag beaches between 08h30 and 17h30 or whenever the Blue Flag is up on that beach All dogs must always be under the direct / physical control of its owner (responsible person) in all public areas throughout Ndlambe Faeces from your dog must be picked up immediately and disposed of correctly. All owners of dogs will ensure that their properly fenced in so to avoid a dog escaping into public areas No dog may be left unattended in any public open space / area. Stray dogs will be confiscated. No dog may charge, attack, interfere, create a nuisance or disturb the comfort of any member of public. The owner of a dog will be held liable for all fines imposed as well as any injuries, loss of life that the said dog will cause to any member of the public.

Stranded seals (pups and adults) are washing ashore on a regular basis due to high sea events, illness etc. Please keep your dog and people at least 5m away from such animals and report it to the Dog / Animal Control Officer and stranded contact list.

If SNAKES are found on your property, please contact Fanie Fouche on 0827531716 and if you don’t get him on phone, please sms and or WhatsApp him. If he can’t respond to the call-out, he will send one of his officials out. At all times, please keep a safe distance from snake, observe and call immediately and if possible, sent photo of snake. We cannot look for a snake that is no longer visible and or disappeared from site. Only make use of recognised, qualified and permitted snake catchers.

PUBLIC LIBRARIES

Public libraries will be open on normal working days but will be closed on the following days:

Saturday, 14 December 2024; Saturday, 21 December 2024; Monday, 16 December 2024; Wednesday, 25 December 2024; Thursday, 26 December 2024; Saturday, 28 December 2024

NDLAMBE MUNICIPAL DEPARTMENTS & ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES CONTACTS

Departments Responsibilities Contact Details Directorate: Community Protection Services Director: N C Booysen-Willy 065 925 4402 Directorate: Community Protection Services Deputy-Director: Fanie Fouche 082 753 1716 Ndlambe Traffic Department Chief Traffic Officer T Jacobs 066 511 9855 Environmental Conservation – Law Enforcement Env Law Officer: W Nel River Control Officer: R Mavikela 082 388 4600 073 663 5512 Environmental Conservation – Beaches & Reserves Beach and Reserve Manager: M Dixon 074 634 4072 Parks & Recreation & Cemeteries Port Alfred Superintendent: P Feni Alexandria: V Ngwema Kenton / BRM L Mxokozeli 081 059 0484 078 881 1918 083 374 9337 Environmental Health Senior EHP: M Madlebe 083 253 0432 Bylaw Compliance Bylaw Compliance Officer S Velezantsi 072 132 6932 Security Coordinator (Ndlambe Assets) Security Coordinator S Klaas 082 092 5621 Dog / Animal Control (Ndlambe) Dog / Animal Control Officer A Slabbert 060 983 5549 Refuse Removal / Solid waste / Cleansing Port Alfred Foreman: N Gongqa

M Mdambatya Alexandria: V Ngwema Kenton / BRM L Mxokozeli 083 457 4302 067 655 5839 078 881 1918 083 374 9337 Fire Department Chief Fire Officer: · M Sauls 079 440 4112 Fire & Emergency Services (247 Control Room) 046 624 1111 046 604 5536 Shift Leaders- Senior Fire Fighters Mr L Mbeda 073 597 2140 Mr J de Wee 073 572 9233 Mr V Peter 078 786 7847 Ndlambe Director: Infrastructure Development N Vithi-Masiza 083 553 6323 Deputy Director (Ndlambe East Area) S. Babama 072 3022 930 Deputy Director (Ndlambe West Area) T. Maluleke 072 8496 547 Superintendent (Port Alfred) E. Jobela 078 0803 869 082 2900 848 Water Services Manager K. Sanyamandwe 082 407 7373 Road Superintendent (Port Alfred) N Kiswa 079 990 7480 General Works Foreman ( Bathurst) S. Budaza 065 575 2656 General Works Foreman (Seafield) W. Gongqa 073 862 6015 Superintendent (Kenton On Sea) X. Tyatya 060 319 6184 Roads Foreman ( Kenton On Sea) P. Mbula 082 410 4044 General Works Foreman (Cannon Rocks) M. Trompeta 079 425 6862 Electrician (All areas ) S. Runeli 073 439 8482 Sarah Baartman District Municipality Mr K Majokweni 041-5087077/ 082 628 3359 Ambulance Services (Provincial) 1 0177 Guardmed Ambulance Service 082 759 2134 Rapid Rural Response Control Rapid Rural Response Control 046 624 2508 SAPS – Station Commander (Port Alfred) Col Botha 082 944 6503 SAPS – Vispol / Crime Prevention (Port Alfred) Capt Barkhuizen 071 366 5926 SAPS – Station Commander (Bathurst) Capt Mzileni 071 475 1709 SAPS – Vispol (Bathurst) W/O Abrahams 079 520 3670 SAPS – Station Commander (Seafield) Capt Ntanjana 082 301 1664 SAPS – Vispol (Seafield) W/O Tobo 078 291 6779 SAPS – Station Commander (Alexandria) Lt Col Mbunge 082 374 3142 SAPS – Vispol (Alexandria) Capt de Vos 071 606 7283 SAPS – Station Commander (Kenton-on-Sea) Capt Parkinson 082 374 0239 SAPS – Vispol (KOS) W/O McKenzie 083 607 9100 SAPS – Station Commander (Nemato) Lt Col Mhlauli 082 374 1082 SAPS – Vispol (Nemato) Capt Sopete 072 730 0839 NSRI – National Sea Rescue Institute 082 990 5971 Snake Removal – Ndlambe (Sms / WhatsApp) Fanie Fouche 082 753 1716 Stray animals public roads, areas – Cattle, goats, domestic Fire Emergency (247) Sipho Velezantsi 046 624 1111 072 132 6932 Fur Seal Rescue W Nel (Ndlambe) Anel Slabbert Greg Hofmeyer (Bayworld) Lana Cummings (Cannon Rocks) Libby Sharwood (SAMREC) Addo (SANPARKS) 082 388 4600 060 983 5549 072 679 4643 083 267 5198 082 829 4960 046 653 0601 SPCA (Ndlambe) 046 624 1919

