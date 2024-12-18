SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsCourts and crime
Talk of the Town Reporter

BREAKING: Business owner assaulted, evades kidnapping in Port Alfred suburb

Police are on the scene of an assault and an apparent kidnapping attempt in a suburb on Port Alfred’s West Bank. South African Police Spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said a business owner was assaulted this evening, Wednesday December 18, by a group of armed suspects who tried to forcefully push him into his car.

“It is further alleged that the suspects fled the scene with the vehicle of the victim and that the vehicle was later found abandoned not far away,” McCarthy said.

Talk of the Town will report further when more details are available.

Previous article
Rotary’s Tree of Joy branching out to help the needy
Next article
Armed kidnapping gang still on the run

Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.

MORE STORIES

Armed kidnapping gang still on the run

Rotary’s Tree of Joy branching out to help the needy