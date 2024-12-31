Beating the Boxing Day blues

At the cooler end of a swelteringly hot day, Port Alfred locals and visitors were up for the challenge of the town’s traditional Boxing Day fun run. No fewer than 550 runners and walkers, young and old, fast and not so fast, entered the 2024 Remax Kowie Striders December 26 event at Port Alfred Country CLub.

“I think we’ve hit upon the right day, the right time of day and the right distance,” said Kowie Striders chairperson Mike Nunan. “The day after Christmas definitely works, and the end of the day rather than the start.

“The glasses are also a big attraction.”

When runners and walkers reached the finish, they were invited to help themselves to a ready poured ice-cold glass of coke: they got to keep the glass, which is decorated with the Kowie Striders, Remax and Port Alfred Padel logos.

The Port Alfred disaspora – home for the holidays – also played a part in boosting the numbers, with several multi-generation families hitting the tar together. Prams, pooches, Santa hats and tutus – everything went.

The overall winner, in well under 20 minutes, was SInethemba Jilingisi, closely followed by Thandolwethu Matsalo, second, and Sizakele Dayimani in third.

The women’s winner was 13-year-old Roxanne Samuel, followed by Ash Kruger and Adrienne da Silva.

First Junior was 12-year-old Samuel Stocks, followed by Rosco Hutchison (14) then Leon Mathina (14).

Remax Kowie, The Firm insurance agency and Port Alfred Padel were the main sponsors, with various businesses providing spot prizes.

Warwick Heny, of Remax Kowie, said, “I’d like to thank the Kowie Striders for putting on a great show once again, particularly the volunteers who come out in the late afternoon when they’re busy with family.

“We’re delighted at the turnout despite the hot weather and everyone who took part seems to have enjoyed it. All in all a fantastic event and we hope more and more people will get to hear about it.”

What else to do in Port Alfred?

“We’d like to encourage our visitors and locals to continue the trend of healthy exercise and book a session at Port Alfred Padel,” said Heny, who is one of the entrepreneurs behind the new venture.

Were you there? Here are a few photos – more at: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1Dzfoabp5E/

