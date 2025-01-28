Police probe Station Hill murder

A man arrested following a fatal shooting in Station Hill on Sunday was due to appear in court on Tuesday 28 January, South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said. The incident occurred around 5pm on Sunday January 26. Port Alfred police are investigating a case of murder.

“Members attended to a shooting complaint at Fern Street, Station Hill, Port Alfred on Sunday 26 January at about 5pm,” McCarthy said. “According to police reports, upon arrival at the scene, members found a 39-year-old man lying in front of his residence, declared dead on the scene by emergency medical services.”

It was alleged that around 4.50pm on Saunday, the suspect, a 47-year-old man came to the residence of the deceased, took out a firearm and fired a shot at a shack in the back yard.

“It is further alleged that the deceased, [who] was inside the house, went outside and approached the suspect. The 47-year-old suspect fired a shot directly at the deceased that hit him in the chest.”

“Police arrested the suspect on the scene and recovered a fire arm with ammunition found on the scene. The… suspect is due to appear before the Port ALfred Magistrate’s Court [Tuesday].

The motive had not yet been established and formed part of the investigation, McCarthy said.

