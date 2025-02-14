100 not out for bowls legend

Well-known bowls legend and medical doctor, Dr Charles Louw credits having lived to 100 years – and still going strong – to a simple mantra, “staying positive”.

His sharp mind and intellect were on full display when his Kowie Bowling Club colleagues in anticipation of his 100th birthday on Friday February 7, hosted a cake and tea occasion at the club on Thursday last week.

Sitting upright and relaxed in a wheelchair and kitted out in KBC club colours, the good doc’s sense of humour was evident in the face of advancing years.

He said to colleagues’ laughter around the hall: “I can’t really say much about turning 100 … the exciting thing about it … it’s a new experience for sure.” On another occasion he quipped: “My kids and family are coming to join me tomorrow … it’s going to be one helluva weekend I tell you.”

Arriving in Port Alfred in 1983 where he took up the post of superintendent of the local hospital, he became the catalyst to saving the bowling club from closure and has 42 years uninterrupted membership of the club.

KBC member Dave Thomas started off celebrations with a short summary of Louw’s legacy at the club.

“Doc has been involved with bowls for literally decades. The bowling club (in 1983) was more for the patients and staff, but that very soon changed under doc’s influence when within a year, the club was opened to members of the public.

“At the time of the hospital there were only 30 club members and that soon changed to 250 members.

“There were seven buildings at the time at this location and seven buildings had to be joined up for a clubhouse, which means that members at the time had to dig deep into their pockets.”

Thomas said Louw’s involvement with the club since then had been unstinting.

“He was the Bowls South Africa greens guru for years and years … and I’m told he’s visited every single club in the country; assessing and grading greens etcetera. He’s the only person who has been given life membership of BSA who wasn’t on the executive committee,” Thomas said.

Thomas said at a club executive meeting last month it was decided to retire doc’s tab number (No.1). The special red tab with his permanent number will always be displayed on the tabs board as a tribute to his legacy. Tabs are usually removed when a player retires or moves on.

“At Kowie Bowling Club doc, you will always be number one,” Thomas said to deafening applause.

Turning to Louw he said: “On this occasion … this incredible milestone … this 100th birthday. Kowie Bowls extends their best wishes and hope we see you visiting the club for many many years to come. Doc, happy birthday.”

Then it was the doc’s moment to say a word or two about his milestone.

“People who know me know that I am not easily overwhelmed … but I am today by all this that’s happening here,” said Louw. “Turning 100 is an amazing experience … I know none of you have been there before and to me it’s something new … and really I can’t ask anybody what it’s like (to be 100) because there is no one to tell me what it’s like, ” he said to laughter.

With Kowie it’s been my life to a large extent, I only came here (to Port Alfred) when I was 58 but it has been a wonderful experience. It was very difficult to turn things around when the club almost closed (in the early 80s) but the club has managed to thrive since then.

“Thank you to the club … thank you to all the years I had with you, thank you.”

Louw was given the honour of cutting a slice of his cake before blowing out a few candles with ease to much excitement. Thomas handed Louw who “still had a taste for a whisky or two” a box of expensive whisky with his name beautifully etched in gold lettering on the bottle and the box.

Then it was picture-taking time and a chance for everyone to belt out happy birthday to their heart’s content.

Talk of the Town took the good old doc aside to ask him the obvious question – the secret behind his longevity?

“Quite frankly I don’t know,” he said. “I didn’t eat any special food … I never followed a diet; I enjoyed my beer and whisky. But probably having a positive mind and keeping myself busy.”

And what attracted him to the sport of bowls?

“I was a doctor in Adelaide, I was looking after golfing greens. But two things happened them … a busy five-day week and working until late morning I couldn’t get to play golf on Saturdays. So I changed to bowls in 1960.”

A sports junkie in his younger days Louw captained the u19 Transvaal rugby team and is a SA shotput champion. “I also enjoy cricket and golf.”

The feeling of having amassed a century of years? “Quite frankly, I don’t feel any different … from yesterday to today, and tomorrow presumably, hopefully, will be the same.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, February 13, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

