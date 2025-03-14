Cricketers provide action galore

A phenomenal bowling performance, a double century, two hat-tricks and an entertaining talk by EC Sunrisers Coach, AD Birrell, juiced up the first few days of the 121st edition of Pineapple Cricket that kicked off on a sunny morning at various venues on Saturday.

It is the formidable Cuylerville 1st team unit who are on course for a hat-trick of trophy wins in the A section after two bonus point victories in the 121st edition currently under way at various venues in Port Alfred.

And, on Tuesday, defending B section Pineapple champs, Station Hill won through to Thursday’s first semi-final following a tense win over Southwell 2nds by two wickets. At one stage Station Hill, who ended top of their pool, were 80/8 but an undefeated 44 from Rustin Baartman and 18 not out from Sipho Saki saw them reach 155 to take the victory at PA Country Club.

Cuylerville 1sts in their opening A section match at PAHS A field against GT Invitational thanks to a top score of 72 from captain, Brandon Handley, and 55 from Francois Klopper, saw them reach 261. GT Invitational were all out for 135, with Frank Norval’s 3/40 leading the way.

On Monday against Southwell, and batting first at PAHS B, Cuylerville compiled a mammoth 380 off 50 overs on the back of an innings of 202 from all-rounder, Juri Norval. Big-hitting middle-order batsman, Richard Beyleveld, weighed in with 89 off only 28 balls, which included five sixes in one over.

The cross-pool games in Pool 1 of Section A were decided on Monday with Cuylerville topping the log with a full house of 12 points. They were down to play Salem yesterday who are in third place on five points in the opposite pool.

Sidbury who beat Salem by eight wickets on Saturday in a Pool 1 match, but lost to St Andrew’s the next, were pencilled in to play GT Invitational yesterday. Southwell on six points in Section A behind Cuylerville, would be up against St Andrew’s Invitational who are second in Pool 2 on six points.

Yesterday’s Pool 1 cross-pool match results are too late for Talk of the Town’s print deadline that will decide the final log points for Friday’s A section semi-finals to be played at Port Alfred High school fields.

The St Andrews Invitational team have proved a competitive addition to the tournament with former Lions player and school coach, Ethan O’ Reilly, and former Warriors captain, Zander Bruyn boosting the team with their experience.

O’Reilly with raw pace in their match against Sidbury on Sunday at PAHS, led the way to have their opponents all out for 174 to earn St Andrew’s their first win after the pupils had scored 192 batting first. Rhys Wiblin played impressively with a top score of 77.

In their match on Monday the pupils came up short by three wickets against Salem who notched up their first win, thanks to a score of 94 including six sixes from Bradley Wilmot and 41 by Buster Brotherton. Ronnie Roth took 4/30 with ball in hand.

Salem in their opening Pool 1 fixture against Sidbury on Saturday, could only manage a disappointing 122 all out thanks to Ben Gillson’s 5/30. Sidbury responded with 128/2 with Cuan Ricks scoring 59 to win the match by eight wickets.

The highlight of the opening day at PACC was Richard Davies’ 7/2 – including a hat-trick – after his team, Salem 2nds, had scored 240 against Rhodes winning the match by 193 runs when they had the students out for a paltry 47.

Davies who won the Player of The Day award, was quite modest about his achievement.

“I just focused on line and length and I got lucky I guess,” he said with a smile. “But I am happy and there was quite a celebration too later in the evening.”

Another hat-trick was by PAHS schoolboy spinner, Sikhonathi Booi, who took 5/30 against Rainbows on Tuesday at PAHS B in the C section.

Station Hill made the perfect start on Saturday, following 4/30 by pacemen Cody Jones and allrounder Franklin Jacobs (3/33)to beat Sidbury by 43 runs after compiling 170.

A 100 by Marvin Groep, which made him Player of the Day, led Station Hill to their second victory on Sunday by 66 runs against Tiger Titans at Hospital fields after the team amassed 318 in their innings. Tiger Titans showed true grit in getting to 252 but in the end fell short.

Station Hill after their win on Tuesday top the B section Pool 1 on 17 points and will play Cuylerville who ended in 2nd position in Pool 2 on 12 points in the first semi-final. Salem will play Sidbury who ended second to Station Hill also on 12 points in the second semi-final. Both matches are fixtured for today.

Cuylerville 2nds in a closely fought match on Tuesday beat Salem 2nds by eight runs after compiling 199 following an innings of 60 by Jamie Renton. Salem could only manage 191 in their innings with Wayne Howarth scoring 49.

Later today, at Air School and Shaw Park, the B Section Plate final sees Southwell 2 who ended third in Pool 1 playing Rhodes, who ended last without any wins and Manley Flats who ended third in Pool 2, are coming up against Tiger Titans.

At the Airschool in their opening fixture, Southwell overwhelmed the plucky Tiger titans by 109 runs after compiling 198. Titans could only cobble together 89 all out.

Port Alfred CC won their opening C Section match at the Hilpert Field on Sunday against PAHS 1sts by six wickets after bowling out the schoolboys for 74.

At the Airschool, Rainbows compiled a massive 348 with Anele bani (89) and T Shotana (57) scoring runs. Shotana and F Mphupha who took eight wickets between them blew Seven Fountains away for a miserly 37.

Monday saw in the 2nd division Rhodes being overwhelmed by Cuylerville by eight wickets. Rhodes could only manage 43 all out following a 7/16 with the ball in hand from Chris Japp.

At Hospital Fields a 108 from Sidbury’s Jason McLachlan helped Sidbury chase down 217 for victory for the loss of only four wickets against Southwell.

Pineapple Cricket Committee president Peter Amm on Tuesday said he was satisfied with the progress of the tournament.

“The standards have been set over the last three years .. having Dave, Megan, Foxy and Barry Smith to assist me … meant we have managed to pick up from last year and improved on a few minor things. According to the players the fields are probably the best they’ve ever seen” said Amm.

“It’s been fantastic; no rain so far we have had some good cricket.

“The East v West Legends game on Monday was a very nice competitive game; played in great spirit at the beautiful PA Country Club.”

Amm says the talk by Eastern Cape’s international coach, Adrian Birrell, late afternoon in the tent after the legends game was a big drawcard.

“It was a hit an absolute success; we got at least 140 people in and AD’s insights on his coaching, on global cricket, and insights on the money that is made and really worked very well.

“Amm once again expressed his thanks and appreciation to main sponsors, Kowie Toyota and Rosehill SuperSpar. “They are just so thrilled with the tournament and they are absolutely loving the participation in the tournament,” said Amm.

The invitation teams Owls and PE Vets arrived on Tuesday and were in action at Hospital Fields yesterday. Other teams including Standard CC from Cradock, Jeffrey’s Bay CC, KZN’s Nottingham Rd, Gypsies, Komga Cobras and Cathcart CC are all in action today.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, March 13, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

