Police seek the public’s assistance in finding a missing 23yr old man

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in finding a missing 23-year-old man, Aphelele Mzini, who was reported missing on 2025-03-08

Mzini was last seen leaving his home in Extension One, Joza (Makhanda) on Saturday, 8 March 2025. On the day of his disappearance, he was wearing a blue hoodie with red and white stripes on both sleeves, a navy tracksuit pant, black sneakers and a grey beanie hat. A preliminary investigation was conducted with no success.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the missing man or who can shed some light on his disappearance is kindly requested to contact the Detectives Offices at Joza SAPS on 046-602-2726 or Crime Stop on 086-001-0111 or the nearest police station.

