Hold my hand launches Moments That Matter competition

Celebrating connections that shape lives

Small moments of connection can have a lasting impact on a child’s life. Whether it’s a parent reading with their child, a teacher offering encouragement, a sibling providing support, or a community member lending a helping hand – these moments matter. To celebrate and highlight these powerful connections, Hold My Hand is launching the Moments That Matter competition, inviting South Africans to share their meaningful stories and stand a chance to win.

The Moments That Matter competition encourages all of us across South Africa to reflect on and capture moments of connection – either lasting memories from their childhood or from their lives today. Participants can submit their entries in various formats, including written stories, photographs, videos, audio recordings, or artwork. The aim is to showcase and celebrate relationships that create safe, nurturing, and supportive environments for children and young people.

“Every interaction between a child and a caring adult has the potential to change a life, our presence counts more than presents,” says Lebo Motsheoga, Communications Content Driver for the Hold My Hand Campaign. “This competition is about recognising and celebrating those moments that build confidence, create security, and inspire growth. They are those moments that put a smile on your face no matter what age you are now.”

How to enter

Anyone and everyone can enter by submitting a personal story or creative representation of a meaningful childhood moment or a moment of connection they have experienced or witnessed. WhatsApp the word “moments” to 0600 411 111 to begin your submission. Tag Hold My Hand SA on TikTok, Facebook, or Instagram and use #MomentsThatMatter.

Prizes and competition timeline

To recognise and reward inspiring stories, weekly winners will be selected and featured on Hold My Hand’s platforms. These winners will receive R1 000 in cash vouchers, while a weekly grand prize winner will be awarded cash vouchers to the value of R5 000. The competition runs until 30 April 2025, but entries can be submitted weekly, giving participants multiple opportunities to share their stories and win.

A campaign to strengthen support for children

The Moments That Matter competition is part of the broader Hold My Hand campaign, a national initiative and movement working to accelerate action for children and teenagers in South Africa. The campaign supports and is guided by the National Strategy to Accelerate Action for Children (NSAAC) that is soon to be adopted by South Africa. Through strategic partnerships, Hold My Hand aims to strengthen family and community support systems, mobilise resources, and drive collaboration between civil society, government, and businesses to improve children’s lives.

“This competition is one of many ways we are amplifying the voices of children, parents, and communities,” explains Dr Rose September, who leads the Programme to Accelerate Action for Children in the Presidency. “By sharing these moments, we remind our people that creating a nurturing environment for children doesn’t always require grand gestures sometimes, it’s the small, everyday acts of care and kindness that leave the greatest impact.”

How to get involved

The Hold My Hand campaign invites individuals, families, educators, businesses, and organisations to participate in and support the initiative.

Parents and caregivers – Spend time with children, nurture their curiosity and create meaningful moments.

Educators and mentors – Inspire and uplift young minds through guidance and encouragement.

Businesses – Invest in child-focused initiatives that support wellbeing, education and family stability.

Communities – Whether it’s mentoring a child, supporting a local school, or fostering safe spaces, every contribution counts.

NGOs – Sign up for our Community on our website (holdmyhand.org.za) and be part of a movement putting children first.

“If you’re already making a difference, we want to celebrate you. If you see a gap that needs filling, let’s work together to close it,” says Motshegoa. “Together, we can build a future where every child in South Africa has the opportunity to thrive.”

Hold My Hand is a dynamic campaignwhere children and teenagers lead the way in support of the National Strategy to Accelerate Action for Children (NSAAC). Find them here: https://www.holdmyhand.org.za/

