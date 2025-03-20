Mzansi sets a first for Graeme Rugby Day

Mzansi’s Rugby Academy, a non-profit rugby academy established in 2020 and based in Port Alfred, seeks to showcase its XV 1st team squad rugby talent at Graeme Rugby Day, LIVE on SuperSport Schools on Friday 21 March 2025. They will play the 1stXV of Hoërskool PJ Olivier on SOmerset Field, Graeme College, at 09:15am.

Graeme Rugby Day is an annual three-day rugby festival hosted at Graeme College’s home ground in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown). This year, Graeme College has generously invited Mzansi’s Rugby Academy to join its ranks and become the first rugby development side to participate in such a prestigious festival. The full rugby festival programme is as follows:

Thursday 20 March (Somerset Field)

1stXV Graeme College vs Brandwag Hoërskool 15:30pm

1stXV Pearson High School vs Queen’s College 14:15pm

1stXV Kingswood College vs Stirling High School 13:00pm

1stXV Cambridge High School vs St John’s College 11:45am

1stXV Muir College vs Otto du Plessis 10:30am

1stXV Port Alfred High School vs Mary Waters High School 09:15am

Friday 21 March (Somerset Field)

1stXV Selborne College vs Hoër Landbouskool Marlow 15:30pm

1stXV Nico Malan High School vs Dale College 14:15pm

1stXV Grey High School vs Hudson Park High School 13:00pm

1stXV Daniel Pienaar Technical School vs Union High School 11:45am

1stXV Woodridge High School vs Port Rex Technical High School 10:30am

1stXV Hoërskool PJ Olivier vs Mzansi’s Rugby Academy (PA) 09:15am

Saturday 22 March (Somerset Field)

1stXV Graeme College vs St John’s College 15:30pm

1stXV St Andrew’s College vs Framesby Hoërskool 14:15pm

1stXV Kingswood College vs Muir College 13:00pm

1stXV Queens College vs Brandwag Hoërskool 11:45am

1stXV Stirling High School vs Pearson High School 10:30am

1stXV Cambridge High School vs Otto du Plessis 09:15am

In addition, SuperSport Schools will broadcast the full festival LIVE on their website and app.

Graeme Rugby Day will take place at Graeme College from Thursday 20 March 2025 to Saturday 22 March 2025, with the first fixture of the day starting at 9.15am and ending with the last fixture of the day at 15.30pm.

As Mzansi’s Rugby Academy is non-profit organisation focused on nurturing underprivileged youth and providing them with greater opportunity and access to education in Port Alfred, the exposure that comes from attending this rugby festival is one of great meaning – as well as being the ideal way to open up the 2025 season – while shining a light on the undiscovered rugby talent of the Eastern Cape.

Sponsors include Kesho Collective and Rhino Rugby.

Mzansi’s Rugby Academy is a non-profit organisation based in Port Alfred, Eastern Cape, South Africa that empowers youth through rugby development and education. With such an expansive school rugby network, South Africa is one of the leading rugby nations in the world. But with that brilliance comes great opportunity – especially for those who may not otherwise have access to it. That is who Mzansi’s exists for. Link to media: https://mzansis.org/

