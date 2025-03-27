PA Reading Circle celebrates 50-year milestone in style

HEATHER HOWARD

On 17 March, members of the Port Alfred Reading Circle celebrated in style the Circle’s 50 th birthday, exactly 50 years to the day since the first meeting on 17 March 1975.

The Circle’s founder was Doreen Wyndham Kelly who gathered together a small group of keen, mostly retired, readers and planned monthly meetings in members’ homes, with literary papers prepared by members in turn, and “simple teas” provided afterwards. The Secretary’s expenses were to be covered by a monthly fee of 10c.

The second paper, “Eating Habits Through History” delivered by Liz Hamilton in April 1975, was a great success. Liz submitted it to “Woman’s Hour” on the radio and it was read for the programme by Liz in two instalments.

The original format for meetings has been followed, with some adjustments, over the last 50 years, providing an interesting and varied programme, and challenging the writing and research skills of those in the hot seat, ever since. But meetings are also greatly looked forward to, especially the comments and often much laughter over tea cups afterwards.

So there was much to celebrate on 17 March this year, during a birthday morning at the Royal St Andrews Hotel. Members had been tasked with highlighting any happenings during “1975” which included personal anecdotes, world events, and the first welcome appearances of Inspector Morse and Basil Fawlty. Champagne with a toast, and a book-themed birthday cake ended a memorable morning.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, March 27, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

