News Police, NSRI retrieve body from Kowie River By Talk of the Town Reporter - May 4, 2025 Port Alfred Detectives are investigating an Inquest after the body of a 25-year-old man was discovered in the Kowie River in Port Alfred around 9am this morning, Sunday May 4. South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said the police were informed this morning that there was a body floating in the river. "With the assistance of the National Sea Rescue Institute, they managed to retrieve the body. The person was declared dead on the scene by EMS," McCarthy said. "The investigation continues."