A Taste of Wellness comes to Kenton-on-Sea

Kenton-on-Sea, Eastern Cape — June 2025: The seaside village of Kenton-on-Sea is set to host the inaugural Kenton Wellness Festival, from 18–22 June 2025, offering a soul-nourishing blend of wellness practices, expert talks, immersive workshops, and tranquil coastal connection.
Presented by A Taste of Wellness, Eastern Cape, this five-day event invites locals and visitors alike to slow down, reset, and explore a wide spectrum of holistic health approaches in one of South Africa’s most beautiful natural settings.
A holistic journey for mind, body, and soul
Each day begins with movement sessions including Hatha, Vinyasa, Kundalini, and Sculpt Yoga, as well as Pilates. From 9am to 12.30pm, participants can enjoy a carefully curated series of morning talks and presentations from expert wellness practitioners. Ayurveda, sound healing, ozone therapy, somatic yoga and the nervous system, are just a few of the approaches to healing that will be explained.
Lunchtime sees wellness-themed talks hosted at Kenton’s top restaurants, while afternoons are “curate-your-own” with workshops ranging from aromatherapy, crystal healing, and journaling, to cookery masterclasses, mindful art, and dream incubation.
Evenings are a time to unwind, featuring guided meditations, sound baths, free dance, live music, and sunset yoga + dinners.
Flexible festival access
Golden Ticket (R600) – Enjoy full five-day access to the morning sessions only (9am to 12.30pm), including daily talks, taster sessions, Q&As, and practitioner meet-and-greets.
Day Passes (R180/day) – Offer access to that day’s morning programme only (9am to 12.30pm).
Afternoon and evening fringe workshops can be booked separately via Quicket, allowing participants to design a personalised wellness experience.
This carefully curated event is open to everyone—from the wellness-curious to seasoned seekers—and is priced to be inclusive, with many events offered at special festival rates.
Be Part of the Wellness Wave!
Booking is essential. Visit Quicket: A Taste of Wellness Kenton Festival 2025 to secure your pass and select your fringe sessions.
For updates and the full programme, follow @tasteofwellness.za on Instagram or contact 072 805 0651.
Live to Thrive this winter at the Kenton Wellness Festival—a celebration of renewal, community, and coastal calm.
