Siya Sunday: A beacon of hope and nourishment in Bushman’s River Mouth

PIET MARAIS

S unday 1 June, St David’s Anglican Church in Bushman’s River Mouth played host to a special Siya Sunday service, at the weekend, bringing together Anglican church members from Bushman’s River Mouth, Ekhuphumleni, Kenton-on-Sea and Marselle to celebrate the impactful “Siya Soup” project. This initiative, a true testament to community spirit, has evolved significantly over the years, from its origins as the Masihambambane project to Siakatana, and now, the more easily pronounced and remembered “Siya Soup.”

The service, now held annually on the first Sunday of June, served as an opportunity to highlight the remarkable work of Siya Soup, which began with humble beginnings five years ago and has since blossomed into a vital community resource. Attendees were informed about the project’s unique approach to tackling hunger and fostering environmental responsibility.

Siya Soup operates on a simple, yet effective model explained Deon Lombard, rector of St David’s church in his sermon: teams of dedicated volunteers gather every Monday and some Thursdays to pack specially formulated ingredient mixtures. These dietitian-approved packs are designed to create 10 hearty meals of soup or stew from a single packet. Currently, the project distributes an impressive 550 packets weekly, equating to a staggering 5,500 meals reaching those in need across the townships.

Distribution is expertly handled by local leaders: Ntombomzi Salman at St. Matthew’s Church in Marselle and Mike Kohana from the “Little Blue Church” in Ekhuphumleni. What makes Siya Soup truly innovative is its exchange system. Instead of selling the soup for money, it is traded for recyclable materials like plastic and rubbish. This ingenious approach not only provides nourishment but also contributes significantly to environmental cleanliness. The collected recyclables are then picked up by Kellis and his team from Bushman’s Recycling Centre, completing a virtuous cycle that benefits both people and the planet. This integrated system actively aims to reduce pollution in rivers and keep the environment clean.

Beyond providing food and promoting recycling, Siya Soup also seeks to address broader social issues. The organisers believe that when people are no longer desperate for food, crime levels tend to drop, demonstrating the project’s wider impact on community well-being. Throughout its five years of operation, no one willing to trade rubbish for food has ever been turned away, reinforcing the project’s commitment to ensuring no one in the area goes to bed hungry.

The success of Siya Soup is a testament to the power of collaboration. It is a community project involving people from all walks of life, funded by generous private donations and supported by several major sponsors: Rotary, The Posh Shop, The Periwinkle Foundation, The Lee Mathews Foundation, The Daily Shop, Kenton Garden Club, Kenton Garden Services, Bushman’s Recycling and Kowie Tobacco, Representatives from Rotary (including Alison Nesbitt and some of the Rotary Packers) and The Posh Shop (Susie Mann and her ladies) were present at the service, highlighting the strong partnerships that sustain the initiative.

During the service, packers and distributors were recognised for their self-sacrifice and dedication, receiving symbolic cross gifts. The sermon emphasized that the project’s motivation stems from the love of God and a desire to make a positive impact on the community, rather than seeking recognition. The growth of Siya Soup’s reputation is a natural outcome of its consistent good work, and the strong relationships formed within the community. The service concluded with an encouragement to continue doing good with all available resources, as the positive reputation that follows is a blessing and a powerful witness.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, June 5, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

