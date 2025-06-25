NSRI coastal safety alert

The NSRI, Police and the Emergency Services are appealing to the maritime community, shoreline anglers, paddlers, sailors and coastal walkers/hikers to be cautious during the cold front currently being experienced around the South Western Cape coastline on Wednesday and spreading to the Southern Cape and East Coast in places.
SAWS (South African Weather Services) have issued alerts forecasting high winds and heavy sea conditions, with waves of 4 to 6 meters. Rough sea conditions are being experienced.
We are appealing to the public and to the maritime community to follow SAWS weather forecasts and to exercise caution during this time.
Don’t venture down to the coastline or launch to go to sea unless absolutely necessary.
Commercial seafarers, sailors and fishermen who are at sea during this time – wear your life jackets while at sea and exercise caution.
Source: Craig Lambinon, National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson
