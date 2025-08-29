Lions president passes the baton

The Port Alfred Lions Club reflected on a year of community service, highlighting numerous successful fundraising campaigns at an induction of incoming president, Ilana de Klerk, at the PA River & Ski Boat Club on Saturday.

Ilana’s election was a red-letter day for her and her family as she is their third member after father, Francois, and mother, Lorenda, to assume the role of president.

Outgoing president, Lorenda de Klerk, who served in that role for two consecutive years, kicked off proceedings with a formal introduction of members present, after which Neil Riddin led them in the Lions pledge.

Then followed a toast by Rob Brunette to Lions Club International honouring the organisation’s founder, Melvin Jones of Illinois Chicago, who established the club in 1917. “We can only be proud to be part of a huge organisation, proud of people who are like-minded … who think the same that is to help one another. Then followed a toast to Port Alfred Lions Club who perform their community programmes under the international motto “We Serve”.

Mike Millard accepted an award on behalf of his son and owner of local armed response group, Multi Security, Clinton Millard, for his support of the organisation. “Your contributions are immeasurable. We are grateful to your ongoing support and our thanks can not be adequately expressed,” said outgoing president, Lorenda de Klerk .

The names of members who recorded a 100% attendance at Lions Club commitments were read out to invited guests.

Club member, Francois de Klerk, officially welcomed two new members Cherry Frey and Jarred Clur to the Lions family, who officially made their oath of service.

A letter from council chair of Lions in South Africa was read out, thanking Lorenda de Klerk for having served “with distinction over the past year. Lions, president-elect Ilana, we are sure you will leave a good Lions legacy by the end of your term. The community is a better place for all the work you do. We wish you nothing but success”.

Each member, including PA Lions Club founder member, Rob Brunette, Norman Elliott and Ilana de Klerk performed the symbolic lighting of candles including Lions International.

With Francois, doing induction duties, outgoing president, Lorenda, handed over her chain of office to daughter, Ilana de Klerk, who was officially inducted after reading out the Lions pledge.

Lorenda, in her handover speech, said the club had organised numerous successful fundraising campaigns with the biggest being their golf day at Royal Port Alfred Golf Club.

“We supported impactful projects, including collaborations with Loaves and Fishes, providing them with Jars of Hope and Christmas shoe boxes for children and supporting Kuyasa High School, where we donated various items for their school holidays for the matrics, who achieved a 100% pass rate.”

She said they had also partnered with Uitenhage and St Croix Lions to support Jehovah Jireh Children’s Haven throughout the year and was thankful for their support.

Other highlights were a blanket drive initiated by Rosehill Spar’s Roche Vorster and Kowie Toyota, and an Easter drive where boxes of Easter eggs were handed out to schools and old age homes.

Health initiatives included diabetes testing and the Bright Sight programme.

“Serving as president for two consecutive years has been an honour. We’re grateful to the ongoing dedication of our members, sponsors and community and invite anyone interested in joining our cause to reach out.”

Incoming president, Ilana, in her acceptance speech, said it was a privilege to assume the presidency of Port Alfred Lions Club.

“As we embark on this new chapter, I am committed to guiding our club with a focus on positive progress as we continue to do good in our community. We will build on the strong foundation of our existing projects, including Bright Sight, Kuyasa School, Loaves and Fishes, Port Alfred Soup Kitchen and Jehovah Jireh Haven. Furthermore I have several additional initiatives in mind to assist our Nemato and Station Hill communities,” she added.

Ilana said they were deeply grateful and thankful for strong partnerships the club had established with local business and sponsors, especially Multi Security, Rosehill Spar, and Nemato Spar.

Lions Board of Directors 2025/26: Ilana de Klerk (president, marketing), Francois de Klerk (vice-president), Rob Brunette (secretary), John Dell (treasurer), membership chairman (Norman Elliott), Neil Riddin (Alert chairperson), John Dell (fellowship chairperson).

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, July 10, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

