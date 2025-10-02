Knockout wins for new provincial champs

2025 provincial amateur boxing tournament for the juniors and cadets was held in Queenstown from Fri 19th September 2025 to the 21st September 2025. The participants were boys and girls between the age of 12 and 16, who made it to the provincial trials by winning the district championships across the Eastern Cape province.

“The kids did exceptionally well, going into finals with 12 boxers winning 3 gold medals and having 9 boxers in second place as silver medallist is a big deal, I know for a fact there has never been such a victory in any sports code in our area, especially if you take consideration of our academy time of existence, 26 months. We are looking forward to the South African championship’s games, we will come back as national champions and that will hopefully inspire youth from tough backgrounds like Nolukhanyo to realise that in sport, discipline and hard work leads to success. I am disappointed with the boxing judging and decision making of that tournament. If all was fair, we would have come back with eight gold medals; nevertheless now we know knockouts is what we should score to win,” said Malibongwe Tokwe, Founder & Head Coach.