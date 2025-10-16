Joy as two achieve 250th parkrun

Visually challenged parkrun enthusiast, Trevor Mackin, has become a source of inspiration for the Port Alfred community after notching up his 250 th parkrun on Saturday.

Mackin has been a regular at the Port Alfred parkrun starting point at 8am at the Civic Centre every Saturday since the parkrun’s humble beginnings five years ago. His trusty guide dog, labrador, Vici, is an ever-present companion during his 5km walk, but 10-year-old Vici was retired from parkruns a few months ago as his legs were starting to feel the strain.

With volunteer guide, Barbara Schroeder, who tucked her arm safely and securely into Mackin’s at the start, he looked comfortable on his milestone walk.

Coming home in to the final straight to the sounds of Chariots of Fire fellow-parkrun participants gathered at the finish to applaud him home. Mackin and Schroeder were joined for the final walk in to the finish enclosure by dad, John, and Vici.

Mum, Colleen, who is also visually challenged and participated in the parkrun, said she and husband, John, were “immensely proud” of their son’s achievement” and that his determination had paid off.

“A great feeling to have completed 250 parkruns … it was fun I enjoyed it and I always look forward to it. I am amazed at what I have achieved,” said Mackin.

“I felt excited during the week and am really thankful to organiser, Cathy Momberg, my parents and those who encouraged me. What has kept me going is the fact that I enjoy it, and I like meeting other people and having fellowship.”

Mackin who was born blind, dedicated his 250 th parkrun to friend, Sheila, who encouraged him to start doing parkruns five years ago. Mackin said Sheila eventually had to give it up after an operation on her knee before returning to the UK.

It’s a testament to Mackin’s character and determination that saw him up every Saturday morning over the last five years to prepare without fail for his parkrun. Mackin said he had completed about 1,200km in total distance over the five years.

His message to others is to “keep on persevering … it’s not easy to be consistent, but if you persevere, you eventually get there”.

And what happens from here in to the future? Is 300 a possibility? “Yes it probably is, and, God-willing of course,” Mackin says with a wry smile.

Cheryl Corcoran also finished her 250 th race with Mackin, saying “congrats Trevor, you are an inspiration to all of us”.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 9, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

