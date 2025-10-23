Klipfontein roars into Adams Cup final

The Klipfontein United RFC juggernaut keeps marching on after a 32-18 hard-fought victory over Evergreens Krakeel in their Adams Cup semi-final at Central Field, Kariega on Saturday, saw them gain promotion to the Grand Challenge competition next season.

Klipfontein United will meet Excelsior Middelburg, who overpowered Enon United 44-28 in the second semi-final, in the Adams Cup final on Saturday.

Since the club’s humble beginnings 34 years ago, it has never attained the dizzy heights scaled in the 2025 season and it has been nothing short of historic.

That Klipfontein has achieved these accolades in their first season in the Adams Cup, losing only one match on their way to the final, is a phenomenal achievement. The brains trust under head coach, Sheldrid Cannon, has injected passion and commitment in to the players that has to be admired.

This match was as tough as they come – with cool weather and overcast skies greeting players and fans at the neutral venue.

To the roar of the crowd, and with Klipfontein’s travelling fans singing and chanting to the sounds of its band who came along for the ride, the game finally kicked off.

Evergreens secured a heel against the head in the first scrum as Klipfontein intent on running the ball took an early 3-0 lead after a penalty by flyhalf, Elsandro King.

Wing, Junaid van Rensburg, came close to scoring in the seventh minute as the ball came out quickly to him on the left, but was scragged just 10minutes short of Evergreens’ tryline.

Klipfontein’s throws in to the lineouts in the first 15 minutes were wayward and gave Evergreens a few easy grabs at the ball. From a Klipfontein scrum close to the tryline in the 17 th minute, Evergeens prop Rashdene Fredericks, got his hands on the ball and barged over to give his team a 5-3 lead with the conversion unsuccessful.

Klipfontein conceded a penalty when the ball failed to travel the required 10m after the kick-off. With Evergreens halfback, Geno Esau, putting the ball in to the scrum, Klipfontein pushed their opponents off the ball for a penalty but the chance went wide from King’s boot.

Klipfontein’s inventive backs got sight of the ball enough times, but Evergreens’ defence superbly led by flanker Dabrian van Jaarsveld and No 8 Jaydrian Keteldas, closed their space quickly to nullify the threat, especially that of star fullback, Denver Miles.

With the Klipfontein’s props Cornelius Scheepers, John Gunn and hooker, Aldridge Jaer, upping the ante with support from their backrow forward led by No 8, Linton Rhodes, resulted in a relentless 18-minute assault on Evergreens’ 22.

Evergreens put in some telling tackles in a resolute defensive effort as Klipfontein’s halfback, Melligan Frantz, opted for a series of tap penalties. Then, following a lineout, Evergreens went offside again and King slotted over the penalty to give his team a 6-5 advantage going in to half-time.

Klipfontein, moved in to top gear immediately when they returned to the field and, after a tap-and-go in the 45 th minute, George Kleinhans got his hands on the ball to score under the posts with substitute flyhalf Gerald Doyi converting. Klipfontein had stretched their lead to 13-5.

Evegreens hit back from a turnover penalty to reduce the score to 13-8. And then much against the run of play, a kick ahead saw Evergreens fullback, Lance Maletta, outstripping the defence to score his team’s second try. Evergreens, with the successful conversion, led 15-13 for the first time in the match. They were awarded another penalty in the 59 th minute for offside which saw them edging further ahead 18-13.

The band played on and, Klipfontein, as has been a feature this season when the chips are down, did not drop their heads.

Four changes were made from the bench, including flanker Francois Gunn and tearaway prop, Ayanda Klaas, that seemed to inject some extra impact into their game. Klipfontein were now full of running with the ball being fed to Miles, who broke free to dot down under the posts. With the conversion successful, Klipfontein regained the lead (20-18).

Klipfontein edged ahead in the 69 th minute, after the referee reversed a penalty decision that went in favour of Klipfontein who opted for a tap and go. Van Rensburg ran free on the left after the ball had been hoofed downfield and passed to him, to dot down with to help his team to a 25-18 lead, with the conversion missed.

The game was put to bed in the 72 nd minute after a magnificent team try from a move that started right on Klipfontein’s tryline. With the ball knocked on by Evergreens and hoofed up field, Klaas got his hands on it before feeding Miles who put on the afterburners to hand Klipfontein a 32-18 lead after a successful Doyi conversion.

Evergeens tried to make a fist of it as the clock ticked down but relentless defence kept them away from the tryline. And when the ball was finally kicked out, the referee called time. The fans screamed with delight as they ran down the stadium stairs straight in to the arms of their heroes.

Klipfontein had certainly come to the party. Tears flowed down some of the players’ faces who had put everything on the line, and the hugging, back-slapping and singing went on long in to the night.

Two try-hero Miles said they had to dig deep for victory.

“I am very emotional we are in to the Grand Challenge and this is what we worked for … we finally reached it and we feel very proud.

“It wasn’t easy and they didn’t make it easy for us, but we pushed through … and our fitness levels especially in the last 10-15 minutes always comes through for us.”

Klipfontein captain, Corenelius Scheepers, said he was proud of his team’s character especially when they were trailing.

“It was a really hard, tough encounter … and we just told ourselves we must pull through. And we did. We did stress a bit but the reserves helped us a lot off the bench. I am actually at a loss for words but all I can say is that we are making history this year.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 16, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

