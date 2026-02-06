Start alert, stay informed

“Be vigilant and careful out there if you don’t want to be a victim of fraud and scams.”

That’s the warning from Absa’s forensics head of the serious crime and violence unit, Wayne van Huysteen, who alerted the Port Alfred community to the various types of banking fraud and scams at a public awareness gathering at Bridge Church on Wednesday.

“We are not alert enough, we are not observant and we are not protecting our property … that’s the biggest factor, (contributing to fraud),” he told the audience.

Van Huysteen played back videos of incidents caught on CCTV cameras that showed how customers are robbed in supermarkets, and even cashiers having till takings stolen while being distracted by someone else. “Syndicates work in groups – it’s never just one person on their own.”

“We have had a number of incidents where clients come in to the bank to draw wages … they are followed … and are eventually robbed off that cash. And, in the last few years we have had criminals coming right in to the bank to rob clients of their cash.

“And remember, your life is more important than any valuables,” he said sounding a warning about fighting off criminals.

Van Huysteen warned against entering any bank with large amounts of cash.

“What is alarming for us is the mere fact that people take these risks, coming with R500,000 in to the bank to deposit cash … for eg petrol garages who don’t want to pay CiT companies to do it for them; It’s not worth the risk.”

Highlighting the various types of associated bank robberies – to the bank, at the bank and from the bank – he said these were becoming more common and sophisticated.

“Be careful and change your pattern or routines when going to the bank.”

He said in once case a client had her drink spiked which rendered her unconscious for three days. She realised, when she woke up, that she had been conned out of a large sum of money.

Bogus cops

Bogus policemen he said was a huge problem and difficult to police, said Van Huysteen.

“They will threaten you with arrest after luring you into a trap. What they will ask you to do is to get into a vehicle.

“That’s a big no: you don’t get into a vehicle you don’t know. They even use the exact same police logos and emblems.”

Urgency

He said the high incidence of cybercrime was very concerning but people still fell for the fraudsters’ traps.

“They target the elderly especially … and some people get scammed out of large amounts of money even with dating scams.”

Van Huysteen said “phishing” where cyber criminals posted fraudulent emails asking victims for information was a popular approach.

“Suspects send spam to an unsuspecting victim as bait. The e-mail often claims that the victim must take urgent action. They will use different words such as, ‘you will be fined if you don’t carry it out, or ‘take action NOW’. So look out for those kind of things that creates urgency,” said van Huysteen.

“Look out for spelling mistakes. The link often goes to a spoof website and the victim is tricked into giving out personal and confidential information.

“The sad part is people are very gullible … they will get that phone call with the caller saying ‘they are hacking your account – act quickly’ or ‘we are from the bank … dear sir, dear mam’; banks don’t use that terminology or ‘open your banking app now click on this or that’”, so watch out for these signs.

If successful, the stolen information will be used to commit internet banking fraud or card fraud, said Van Huysteen.

Van Huysteen said “vishing” incidents where fraudsters solicit personal information from victims such as account numbers, passwords, card numbers and pin codes were rife.

He warned against WhatsApp messages that promise cash rewards or gifts if you click on a link.

People often forward these freely.

“By the end of the day that syndicate has probably access to 1,000 people from that forwarded message in one day.”

Distraction

He warned against ATM fraud, where syndicates worked together and with sleight of hand diverting victims attention while committing the crime. “Be vigilant and careful at ATMs.”

Absa manager, Celeste du Plessis, said it was important to always update the banking App when necessary because the bank was continually developing and upgrading security measures.

“There is also an option to hide the app on your phone so that criminals can’t see the app on your phone if they get hold of it. Please come in to the bank to so we can assist you.”

“Never give your OTP to anyone: with face recognition technology the fraudsters are even calling people to ask to scan their face – and this is how they get your information.

“Rather cut the conversation.

Not your ‘lucky day’

“Always cover the card machine with your hand when you insert your card at the shops … someone may be watching, follow you and rob you of your card outside the shop,” said Du Plessis.

Station commander at Port Alfred police station Col Johan Botha said their fraud unit was currently very concerned about the scale of online fraud.

“Online scammers are promising returns on investment of 18, 19 and 20% which is not realistic.

“People are buying things online costing up to R20,000 that they have only seen through an advert, that don’t even exist.

“Do not buy anything you have not seen in person, please. They (scammers) use legitimate websites showing off premises that don’t even belong to them.

“Then there are the scams on social media like Facebook – they will put up an AI generated picture or video of Elon Musk that tell you ‘today’s your lucky day’.

“You start communicating and after six months they send you a VIP membership.

“They continue and lure you into transferring money in to a daily transfer trading account: when you look today it’s there, but when you check tomorrow the money is gone. And it is very difficult to catch these people,” he added.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, January 8, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

