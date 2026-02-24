Suspect nabbed with 14 water meters

A 35-year-old man was arrested in possession of a bag with 14 prepaid water meters in Makhanda today. The arrest comes after numerous incidents of vandalism and theft since the installation of prepaid water meters across the town commenced in 2025, and as residents explore possible legal action ahead of planned further smart meter installations.

South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at about 10am, members from the Makhanda SAPS Crime Prevention Unit and Highway Patrol Unit were conducting targeted patrols in Froude Street, Makhanda, when their suspicions were aroused by a man carrying a heavy bag.

McCarthy said, “It is alleged that upon approaching the man, the police requested him to open the bag and found damaged prepaid water meters inside the bag. Preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the damaged prepaid water meters was stolen from a nearby residence.”

The property was flooded with water streaming from the broken connection.

McCarthy said the man was charged for damage to essential infrastructure as well as possession of suspected stolen property.

He was due to appear before the Makhanda Magistrate’s court soon, McCarthy said.

In areas of Makhanda where prepaid meters have been installed, vandalism and theft of the meters has been a regular occurrence. During the past few weeks in particular, posts on neighbourhood WhatsApp groups across the town indicate that thieves target particular areas on particular nights.

With municipal plumbers reportedly struggling to keep up with restoring supply to households, residents have taken to social media to express their frustration.

Meanwhile the Makana Business and Residents Association has advertised a public meeting to discuss Makhanda’s various water problems. The agenda for the meeting scheduled for Thursday includes exploring the possibility of legal action ahead of the next phase of smart water meter installations in the town.

