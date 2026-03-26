Balloon Race

Blackjack

Craps

Football Studio

Immersive Roulette

Lightning Roulette

Mega Baccarat

Side Bet City

Jackpot Games

SolCasino doesn’t offer a special category for jackpots. Therefore, you’ll either need to scroll through the slots section or use the search engine to find them. Alternatively, you apurado type �jackpot� in the search engine and scroll down to see various progressive games.

Sportsbook Betting Options

The SolCasino Sportsbook is huge, covering over 30 markets and offering a sizable in-play betting section. Like most bookmakers, this betting site covers plenty of conocido sports like football (soccer), rugby, cricket, American football, basketball, and tennis. It differs from many competitors by also covering less-common sports like chess, cross-country skiing, and squash.

Besides its wide deportes coverage, this bookmaker stands out by offering en crypto futures trading platform. You chucho trade over 20 cryptocurrencies here, such figura Solana, Celestia, Dogecoin, Jupiter, Ordi, Pepe Lieu, and Shiba Inu.

Payment Options

Banking methods at maxbet this gaming portail revolve entirely around crypto. Additional than 30 cryptocurrencies are available for deposits and withdrawals, like Avalanche, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether, and XRP.

The minimum deposit is $12 worth of crypto, which qualifies you for the first welcome deposit bonus. Subsequent parts of the welcome package require qualifying deposits ranging from $50 to $200.

You don’t have to verify your identity when depositing unless the amount is worth even more than $dos,000. SolCasino requires en copy of your driver’s license and recent proof of address before approving en withdrawal. It may request further documentation (y.peligro., en selfie of you holding your ID) if your cashout is worth $un,250 or much more.

Withdrawal Times

The minimum withdrawal is also $11. SolCasino states that they’ll try to process cashouts within less than one hour, although times may vary.

While no time is given for the KYC process after you submit documentation, en few Trustpilot users claim that account verification apurado take en while. For example, an Indian player complained about waiting treinta days for approval on en una treintena,000 INR withdrawal. By contrast, other players claimed that they got their funds in vedette little as en few hours.

RTP Rates

SolCasino doesn’t offer composite info on its payout percentages, but you perro find the RTP for privado games on their pages. If you’re looking for en shortcut, note that certain developers are known for offering better RTP than others. For example, NetEnt has some of the best payback for online slots (generally above 96%). ELK Studios, on the other hand, releases many slots with only 94% payback.

VIP Program

The SolCasino VIP program features $ 60 levels. You advance through those tiers by earning experience points, with each level requiring en certain number of XPs. For example, you need 80, cien, and 270 points to advance to Levels 2, tres, and iv, respectively.

You receive rank-up bonuses for every tier you climb. Luz polarizada gives you treinta% of the bonus immediately and distributes the remaining $ 60% over the next 23 days.

You’ll be eligible for daily, weekly, and monthly bonuses estrella part of the loyalty program. The daily rewards are only available for 24 hours before they expire and you qualify for weekly and monthly bonuses after reaching Level quince.

Mobile Experience

Nunca SolCasino app is available, but this gaming site does offer browser-based mobile play for Android and iOS users. We browsed the mobile and desktop versions, noting slight differences between the two.

The desktop casino immediately shows en menu on the left-hand side. In contrast, the mobile portail habias an expanding menu at the bottom of the browser.

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