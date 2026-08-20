Three arrested in multimillion-rand abalone bust

Three men were arrested on Wednesday August 19 in a joint operation that uncovered suspected illegal abalone related activities at a lodge in the Southwell area outside Bathurst.
South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said members of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment were conducting patrols in the Southwell area around midday when they encountered a lodge where they suspected criminal activities were taking place.
Upon further investigation and with assistance from members of SAPS Highway Patrol, the Stock Theft Unit (STU), Vispol Bathurst and other relevant units, a search was conducted at the premises, Mawisa said. The operation had resulted in the recovery of equipment and items worth millions linked to the processing of abalone.
“Three men were arrested and are facing charges relating to the contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act 18 of 1998, specifically Section 13(1), read with Regulation 36(1)(a),” Mawisa said. “The investigation is continuing.”
The suspects, who are foreign nationals aged between 28 and 45 years, are expected to appear before the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court on Friday August 21.
“The South African Police Service commends the cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment in combating illegal marine resource activities and protecting South Africa’s marine resources,” Mawisa said.